Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
HUNDREDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DUMPED AT LOCAL TRANSIT STOPS OVER HOLIDAYS

Supervisor Anderson to introduce measure to help those stranded, seek funds from FEMA – and asks public to. December 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – With extreme cold gripping much of the nation and shelters for asylum-seekers full, the federal government sent hundreds to San Diego County. Border Patrol agents dumped at least 880 asylum seekers off at transit stations, including 140 abandoned at the El Cajon Transit Center last weekend starting on Christmas Eve.
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm

San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
The Best Photos Captured by Voice Photojournalists in 2022

There was no shortage of news stories this year, and our Voice of San Diego photojournalists were there every step of the way to bring those stories to life. They documented the region’s homeless crisis, visits from politicians and even the tight community of backstretch workers in Del Mar. They spent time with families dealing with loss, heartache and pain. But they also captured moments of joy.
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!

Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
