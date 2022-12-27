Read full article on original website
Related
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
The Shadows Under the Sun: 2022’s Great Journalism About San Diego
The news business has shrunk over the past couple of decades, but there are still dozens of journalists whose job is to uncover hidden truths about San Diego. Earlier this week we highlighted some of our best Voice of San Diego stories, but here’s a look at some of our favorite work about San Diego from other publications.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DUMPED AT LOCAL TRANSIT STOPS OVER HOLIDAYS
Supervisor Anderson to introduce measure to help those stranded, seek funds from FEMA – and asks public to. December 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – With extreme cold gripping much of the nation and shelters for asylum-seekers full, the federal government sent hundreds to San Diego County. Border Patrol agents dumped at least 880 asylum seekers off at transit stations, including 140 abandoned at the El Cajon Transit Center last weekend starting on Christmas Eve.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm
San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
NYE events in San Diego this weekend
With 2023 fast approaching, it's a race against the clock to decide where and how you want to ring in the New Year. Here's a list of San Diego events happening this holiday weekend to help you narrow down the search.
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
What San Diego Doctors are saying about This Year's Flu
Doctors urging caution as infections are still possible
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
San Diego County deputies investigate bomb scare in Solana Beach
Sheriff's Bomb/Arson detectives were called in Friday to investigate a report of possibly undetonated military ordnance on the beach at Fletcher Cove which proved to be a false alarm.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: This Year We Learned That North County’s Homeless Service Providers Need More Funding, Resources
There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing. All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need...
Mass cancellation of Southwest flights continue at San Diego airport
The majority of Southwest Airlines flights scheduled for Thursday at San Diego International Airport were cancelled.
kusi.com
Local restaurants file lawsuit to prevent AB 275 from taking effect
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FAST Recovery Act (AB 257) was signed into law in September and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The law would create a 10-person council with the legislative aim of implementing broad regulatory practices impacting wage rates, work hours, and more.
Opening of San Diego area's 1st Amazon Fresh grocery store delayed indefinitely
The first Amazon Fresh grocery store location in San Diego County has been in the works for years. But while it appeared to be close to opening back in the spring, the doors have remained closed.
The Best Photos Captured by Voice Photojournalists in 2022
There was no shortage of news stories this year, and our Voice of San Diego photojournalists were there every step of the way to bring those stories to life. They documented the region’s homeless crisis, visits from politicians and even the tight community of backstretch workers in Del Mar. They spent time with families dealing with loss, heartache and pain. But they also captured moments of joy.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
10 Best Casinos & Casino Hotels in San Diego County
Whether you and Lady Luck are already besties or you hope to be, San Diego has the perfect resort casino to scratch your gaming itch in style. From the luckiest casino to the best casino resort pool, it’s on this list. These casinos and casino hotels made my list...
San Diego to ‘rain’ in the new year with showers, strong coastal winds
San Diego will ring in the new year with some rain, and this stormy pattern will remain active for the first week of 2023.
Voice of San Diego
San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
Comments / 3