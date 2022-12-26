Read full article on original website
Billy Joe McGoldrick. 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Billy Joe McGoldrick of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.Billy Joe McGoldrick died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Jerry Russell, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jerry Russell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerry Russell died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
Evelyn Quevillon, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Evelyn Quevillon of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Quevillon died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Stephan D. Walczak, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 83-year-old Stephan D. Walczak of Mountain Home at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Stephan D. Walczak died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Jerome Widmer, 82, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Jerome Widmer of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerome Widmer died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Wayne Schnur, 83, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Wayne Schnur, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away December 25, 2022 at home. Born on February 2, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois to Arthur and Irma (Johnson) Schnur. He worked as a chemical analyst for Proctor & Gamble in Chicago for 30+ years, before retiring and moving to Hayward, Wisconsin, where he enjoyed fishing and working at his resort. In August of 1993, he moved to Mountain Home and in June of 1994 married Aileen Isaacson. He was a hard worker who enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, football, genealogy, building and fixing things, woodworking, and his dogs.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Once the smoke settled, over 100 cars were lost at a salvage yard just north of Batesville Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Owner Jon Jarvis...
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars. According to KARK, Jon Jarvis owns Chinquapin Auto Salvage, the site of the massive fire. “Holy Smokes. What am I going...
Edwards named Baxter Health Foundation executive director
Sarah Edwards (Photo courtesy of Baxter Health) As Barney Larry gets ready to retire from the Baxter Health Foundation, his successor has been named. Current Vice President and Major Gifts Officer Sarah Edwards will take on the role of executive director next week. Edwards started with the hospital in 2015...
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City. According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City. It is unclear what led ASP to cancel the alert, and Linthicum’s...
Congrats, Taylor!
Pictured (Left to Right): Store Manager, Jeremy Welch, student, Taylor Albright, and Hannah Walker YF&R Committee Member. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the December recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Taylor Albright. Taylor is a member of the Mountain Home FFA Chapter and the daughter of Jacquie Albright.
Local fire chief hangs up turnout gear for the last time
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department is saying goodbye to a local hero and legend. Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement. A social media post invited one and all to the Batesville Community Center from 2 p.m....
Mountain Home ENT & Allergy: LPN/Medical Assistant
Mountain Home ENT & Allergy is looking to hire an LPN or Experienced Medical Assistant. Full-Time position for a very busy ENT practice. Looking for two years of office-setting experience. Email resume to lcowley@mhentallergy.net.
Man hired for work arrested for theft of property
A Baxter County man has been arrested for being paid to complete work on a property and not performing the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, owners of a property in Gassville hired 49-year-old Jimmy William Cagle in May of 2021 to perform work for a new deck. Cagle allegedly presented a quote of $52,000 for the work and asked for a $20,000 deposit for material and other considerations, including subcontractors. The victims paid Cagle the $20,000 from their account.
MH man arrested for entering residence without consent
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after entering a residence without consent and taking inappropriate photos while the victim slept. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department were dispatched to a residence in May to a report of a person entering a home without consent.
Efforts to sell local landfill continue
With just days left in 2022, efforts are underway to close on a proposed sale of the NABORS Landfill in northern Baxter County before the years closes. In addition to the 698-acre site, the proposed sale would apparently include the facility and property on Rossi Road in Mountain Home that once served as the company’s sanitation office.
MH man arrested for keeping a gambling house
A Mountain Home man has been arrested on charges of keeping a gambling house in a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department were dispatch to the Eastside Center for an alarm call. Upon arrival the business was discovered to be burglarized and a safe was missing.
