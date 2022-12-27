Read full article on original website
Alabama water systems making progress to restore service
Water systems around the state are continuing to make progress in restoring service after unseasonably low winter temperatures wreaked havoc on pipes and spiked usage. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, even as daytime weather has edged back into warmer territory. The effects are being felt from the Shoals to the Black Belt.
Severe weather possible across Alabama next week
Another round of potentially severe storms is in the forecast for Alabama next week. Several rounds of rain aren’t out of the question from Monday into Wednesday, but the National Weather Service said Tuesday is the most likely day for strong to severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flooding rain will all be possible as storms track across the state ahead of a cold front.
Sorry, no time to celebrate. It's time to monitor the various weather systems that could bring dangerous, severe weather to Alabama in early '23. One system we are monitoring closely could bring tornadoes and damaging high winds on just the 3rd day of 2023....Jan. 3, 2023. The National Weather Service...
Power failures amplify calls for Alabama utility to rethink gas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for...
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
Weather Aware for Severe Storms Tuesday
Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day Tuesday.
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says
Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?
The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
LIST: Where to ring in the New Year in North Alabama
It's nearly time to pull out your party hat and 2023-shaped glasses as New Year's rolls around the corner.
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
Alabama’s permitless carry bill to take effect on January 1, 2023
A new law passed during Alabama's most recent legislative session allows gun owners to carry a concealed firearm without a permit — and it takes effect on January 1, 2023.
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Bird flu part of Alabama poultry industry’s egg price hike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’ve been doing any holiday baking this year, you know it costs more to get all the ingredients you need — especially eggs. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of eggs has increased roughly 50% in 2022. Officials with Alabama’s Poultry and Egg Association say […]
