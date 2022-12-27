Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter
Cass County dogs rescued from a rural Pleasant Hill property were moved to a Humane Society Shelter in St. Louis where more help is available.
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
29 Missouri Dogs Rescued from Extremely Dangerous Winter Cold
If you thought the recent bomb cyclone that heavily impacted Missouri over the past week was hard to deal with as a human, you can imagine what it might have been like for animals left outside. The Humane Society of Missouri shared news that 29 dogs were rescued from that unsafe environment recently.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KCTV 5
‘This is what we’re going to miss’: Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cameta Glin left behind two daughters and a host of loved ones when she was shot and killed while driving on the interstate. “My daughter was literally gunned down like a dog in the streets and left in her car,” said Glin’s mother Resha Evans. “Anybody that’s a parent can understand the pain of that.”
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning
Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday. No officers were injured.
Driver in critical condition after striking tree off Ward Parkway
A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Parkway south of Brush Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
Years later, Kansas City tragedy reminds of celebratory gunfire danger
Michele Shanahan DeMoss, mother of Blair Shanahan Lane, said the bullet that hit her daughter was a senseless act.
KCTV 5
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
KCTV 5
Family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City is home to several New Year’s Eve festivities this weekend, including family-friendly events at Union Station and the Kansas City Zoo. Ring (or Roar) in the year early Saturday for the KC Zoo’s Zoo Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to noon. The pandemic canceled plans, but now it’s back!
KCTV 5
Red Kettle campaign in Kansas City falls well short of 2021 total
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has come to a close, and the organization said that number is about 28 percent shy of the total raised last year. The Salvation Army indicated the freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas were likely...
KCTV 5
Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
Independence man killed in crash on Christmas, one day after engagement
Tyler Kelley, 26, lost control of the vehicle crossed Truman road and hit a tree and a parked car, according to Independence police.
Comments / 0