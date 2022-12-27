ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign

“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City is home to several New Year’s Eve festivities this weekend, including family-friendly events at Union Station and the Kansas City Zoo. Ring (or Roar) in the year early Saturday for the KC Zoo’s Zoo Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to noon. The pandemic canceled plans, but now it’s back!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Red Kettle campaign in Kansas City falls well short of 2021 total

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has come to a close, and the organization said that number is about 28 percent shy of the total raised last year. The Salvation Army indicated the freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas were likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Single-vehicle crash on Ward Parkway leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash late Friday night left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at what KCPD said was a “very high rate of speed.” The Honda failed to negotiate the curve of the road just south of Brush Creek, driving off the west side of the roadway and striking a large tree.
