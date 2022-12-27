Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Tri-City Herald
Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’
The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game
CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Sam Hubbard Update, Key Bills Defender Misses Consecutive Practices
CINCINNATI — The injury report looked relatively clean for Week 17 on Friday. The Bengals' only change was a personal day for DJ Reader, who missed practice. Outside of that, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion again, and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) logged consecutive full practices.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Nasir Smith, Running Back, Central Connecticut Blue Devils
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
Tri-City Herald
Pokusevski Injury Spells Opportunity For Thunder
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Aleksej Pokusevski had sustained a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” and will be re-evaluated in approximately six to eight weeks. The injury happened after the seven-foot forward landed awkwardly in the Thunder’s match against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks
Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
Tri-City Herald
Drake London’s ‘Opposite’ Mindset Has Falcons ‘Really Excited’
Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London has always been different. Whether it was playing both football and basketball as a freshman at USC, being the lone player in the Trojans' storied history to twice have two games with at least 15 catches, or winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year as a junior despite playing in just seven and a half games, the 6-4 London has towered above the rest for years.
Tri-City Herald
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Indianapolis Colts
View the original article to see embedded media. That's the New York Giants mantra this weekend as they host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 regular-season home finale. And although the Giants have continued to dismiss talk of the playoffs, they are well aware of what's at stake. "None of...
Tri-City Herald
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Tri-City Herald
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Tri-City Herald
76ers’ PJ Tucker Dodges Injury Report Again vs. Pelicans
When Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker didn’t register a single minute during the fourth quarter of last Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hinted that some sort of setback has been affecting Tucker. Shortly after, Tucker addressed reporters in the locker...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?. The risks speak for itself as Thompson's...
Tri-City Herald
Home Sweet Home - Hornets Defeat Thunder in Return to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets returned home to a packed Spectrum Center Thursday night and delivered with a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was some concern that the Hornets would be a little fatigued coming off that long, six-game road trip with just one day off to recover. If they were, you wouldn't know it. They had a good bounce to their step right out of the gates opening the game on a 7-0 run. LaMelo Ball went perfect from the field in the first quarter (4/4 FG, 2/2 3FG) leading Charlotte with 10 points.
Tri-City Herald
Stopping Embiid Unlikely Saturday, Thunder Must Force Ball to Perimeter
Oklahoma City is tasked with doing something no team has been able to do this season on Saturday. Stop Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the top players in the league and an MVP candidate for this season. He’s consistently put up big numbers and is the key piece to Philadelphia’s 20-13 record.
“Push him left!” – John Salley reveals Detroit Pistons' secret Jordan rule to stop MJ
John Salley and the Detroit Pistons figured out how to slow down MJ.
