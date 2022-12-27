Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
ringsidenews.com
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt’s Recent Assault Victim Will Not File Lawsuit
Bray Wyatt has been involved in a feud with L.A. Knight for the past several weeks on SmackDown. The issue took a dangerous turn after Wyatt attacked a cameraman during one of his promos. Now the cameraman has spoken out about the incident. While speaking to Bill Apter, JT Energy,...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Knows How He Wants To End His Pro Wrestling Career
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Following his debut, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. It has been more than two years since he debuted in AEW, and many fans wonder just how long Sting will keep on wrestling. It seems Sting knows how he wants to hang up his pro wrestling boots.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Didn’t See ‘Value’ In WWE 24/7 Title
The 24/7 Championship was introduced a couple of years ago. The rules for the title resembled that of the Hardcore Championship from the attitude era. Road Dogg recently discussed the Hardcore Title and said that Triple H didn’t see value in the WWE 24/7 Title. On the most recent...
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixes Long Term WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently enjoying a ride as a heel on SmackDown. As women’s champion, Rousey has Shayna Baszler by her side, and now the company is going a different direction with her expected WrestleMania match. Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Suffers Minor Injury During WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely changed the course of Friday Night Smackdown. Fans are still getting accustomed to Wyatt’s new character, which gets increasingly eerier every week. Wyatt is also back to in-ring action during recent WWE live events. In fact, he even told a fan he broke his finger during a recent WWE live event.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles’ Injury At WWE Live Event Is ‘100% Legitimate’
AJ Styles tagged with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against The Judgment Day at a WWE Holiday Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, earlier in the night. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One suffered an injury during the match. According to PWInsider, the injury is not a work and is one hundred percent...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes’ Daughter Gets Big First Haircut
Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are not only popular names in the wrestling business, but one of the most family-oriented people as well. Both are spending a lot of time with each other and their little daughter as Cody recovers from his injury. Recently, their daughter was in for her first-ever bangs trim.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Has Made A Decision For Alternative Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39 Match
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether Reigns will have huge plans for WrestleMania 39. As it turns out, Triple H has already made a decision regarding Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 match.
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Shows Off Impressive 90-Pound Weight Loss
Hit Row member Top Dolla transitioned from football to professional wrestling, and it didn’t take all that long to get used to it. He made his NXT debut in 2021 aligning himself with Hit Row. Top Dolla recently showed off his 90-pound weight loss. Top Dolla recently took to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announces Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble
WWE will return to San Antonio, Texas, for the 36th annual Royal Rumble premium live event next month. The company officially announced a big match for the January 28th PLE during SmackDown this week. WWE announced that Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will collide in a “Pitch Black Match” at...
ringsidenews.com
NJPW Parent Company CEO Drops Big Sasha Banks Tease
Sasha Banks has been in the headlines ever since rumors started floating that she will make her first wrestling appearance, post-WWE at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s parent company has seemingly ignited the fire by dropping a major tease hinting at her appearance. The Legit Boss...
Comments / 0