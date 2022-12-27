WiSA Technologies Granted Additional 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Requirements

Read full article on original website
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January. ING announced today that it has completed the share buyback programme which started on 3 November 2022. The total number of shares repurchased under the programme is 107,032,745 ordinary shares at an average price of €11.25 for a total consideration of €1,203,635,570.77.
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“GSX”) (NYSE: GSX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Its Previously Announced Private Placement
Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (“Québec Nickel Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Second Tranche”) by issuing a total of: (i) 1,050,000 units (each a “Unit”), at a price of $0.20 per Unit; (ii) 1,797,000 national flow-through shares (each, a “National FT Share”), at a price of $0.24 per National FT Share; and (iii) 9,688,000 Québec flow-through shares (each, a “QC FT Share”), at a price of $0.25 per Québec FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Second Tranche is $3,063,280. The total proceeds raised from both the first and Second Tranche of the previously announced private placement is $8,695,288.08.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Power generation and energy storage systems maker Generac Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNRC) stock has been a heartbreaker. Shares were trading at a high of $524.31 just over a year ago before shares fell to a new weekly lower low of $86.29 in late December, falling below its pre-pandemic levels. With...
Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
At first glance, it might seem like Kintara Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KTRA) would not be a good investment. After all, analysts gave the stock a HOLD rating after its Q3 earnings report in November. However, that rating alone is not enough to understand the full scope of possibility in its future, which suggest big things to come.
Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth...
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of 12th Regulatory Submission in China for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab
Submission seeks marketing authorization for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for tislelizumab in patients with first-line unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:. Shell plc's capital as at December 30, 2022, consists of 7,003,503,393 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury. The figure 7,003,503,393 may be used by shareholders as...
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
The Worldwide Smart Air Purifiers Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Pollution in Developing Countries Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By Product Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market size is...
Food Saving Expert Introduces New Vouchers & Deals for the Festive Season
The rising cost of living, bills doubling or even tripling up, pay cuts and strikes everywhere. Many people in the UK have two options, eat or heat. Food Saving Expert is aware of all these issues. Known for providing extraordinary deals and savings, the portal has taken it a bit further during the holiday season.
Introduction of Aluminum Railings for Ontario Marketing from Northern Aluminum Railings
Northern Aluminum Railings is excited to announce the expansion of our business into Ontario! With a strong presence in the aluminum railing industry for over ten years, we are thrilled to bring our top-quality products and exceptional customer service to the Ontario market. Our team has a wealth of experience...
