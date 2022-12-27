ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KTSA

Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for 62-year-old woman last seen on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 62-year-old woman who disappeared on the Southwest Side. Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive. Jimenez has a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River

The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
BOERNE, TX

