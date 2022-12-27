SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO