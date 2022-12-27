Read full article on original website
KTSA
One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 4 times, in critical condition following altercation outside San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO – A fight broke out overnight outside a West Side bar, leading to one man being shot multiple times, police say. Officers were called around 2:14 a.m. to the 8300 block of Marbach Rd. for a shooting in progress at the Grasshopper club. According to police, two...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for 33-year-old man last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive. He’s described as being 6 feet,...
KTSA
Two killed in high speed crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were killed in a high speed crash on the Northwest side early Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 2 A.M. on Braun Road at 1604. Police say the driver was going too fast when he lost control and slammed into a...
KSAT 12
Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
KSAT 12
Man struck by train on Southwest Side taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train on the Southwest Side. San Antonio police said the man was walking along the tracks at Pletz Drive and Gen. Hudnell Drive, south of Highway 90, when he was hit just before 6 a.m.
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
Two people fighting for their life after being hit by vehicles, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are fighting to stay alive after being hit by vehicles in two separate incidents late Thursday night in Bexar County. Around 9:40 p.m., officials with the San Antonio police and fire departments responded to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
KTSA
Shooting victim crashes into security guard on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Thursday when a woman driving an SUV on East Commerce Street near Honey Boulevard crashed into a vehicle driven by a guard with a private security firm.
Photo shows crash damage to bridge over San Antonio's Loop 1604
Police warn to use an alternative route.
Police searching for suspects who followed man from bar, shot him in head
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspects who followed a man from a bar and shot him in the head early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:26 a.m. near the 500 block of UTSA Blvd. on the northwest side of town. Police were on their way to...
Two dead after vehicle crashes into tree, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a crash on the northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday on Single Spur and Braun Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a vehicle was heavily damaged after hitting a...
KSAT 12
‘I miss him’: Daughter of road-rage shooting victim shares his memory, arrest made in case
SAN ANTONIO – Last week San Antonio police arrested 20-year-old Joe Longoria. He is responsible for taking the life of 49-year-old Ines Quiroga by shooting him out of road rage near Goliad and Interstate 410 earlier this month. “There was no reason for that. They could have just scurried...
KENS 5
San Antonio woman hit by two different drunk drivers on same night, mourning husband believes
"She went off to the side of the road, dazed and confused," Bill Conaway said. "That's when the other car came."
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 62-year-old woman last seen on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 62-year-old woman who disappeared on the Southwest Side. Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive. Jimenez has a...
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
KSAT 12
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with road-rage shooting on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of his daughter during a road-rage incident on the South Side is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. Joe Longoria, 20, was arrested Thursday and is charged with the murder of Ines Quiroga,...
jambroadcasting.com
Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River
The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KSAT 12
Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne
BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
