Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’
The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
NFL Draft Profile: Nasir Smith, Running Back, Central Connecticut Blue Devils
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game
CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?. The risks speak for itself as Thompson's...
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Indianapolis Colts
View the original article to see embedded media. That's the New York Giants mantra this weekend as they host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 regular-season home finale. And although the Giants have continued to dismiss talk of the playoffs, they are well aware of what's at stake. "None of...
Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks
Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
