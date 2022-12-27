Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Ault Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its related party, Ault Alpha, LP (“Ault Alpha”), has purchased an aggregate of 50 million shares of common stock of BitNile since it first started buying in September 2021. Ault Alpha purchases common stock of BitNile pursuant to a plan previously adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 50 million shares of common stock represent approximately 13% of the Company as of today.
Woonsocket Call
Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Power generation and energy storage systems maker Generac Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNRC) stock has been a heartbreaker. Shares were trading at a high of $524.31 just over a year ago before shares fell to a new weekly lower low of $86.29 in late December, falling below its pre-pandemic levels. With...
Woonsocket Call
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Woonsocket Call
GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
Meet the renewable energy source poised for growth with the help of the oil industry
Companies already normally associated with oil and gas drilling in the United States have started delving more deeply into geothermal projects
Woonsocket Call
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Woonsocket Call
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Woonsocket Call
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
Woonsocket Call
Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Its Previously Announced Private Placement
Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (“Québec Nickel Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Second Tranche”) by issuing a total of: (i) 1,050,000 units (each a “Unit”), at a price of $0.20 per Unit; (ii) 1,797,000 national flow-through shares (each, a “National FT Share”), at a price of $0.24 per National FT Share; and (iii) 9,688,000 Québec flow-through shares (each, a “QC FT Share”), at a price of $0.25 per Québec FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Second Tranche is $3,063,280. The total proceeds raised from both the first and Second Tranche of the previously announced private placement is $8,695,288.08.
Woonsocket Call
Global Residential Heat Pump Market Report to 2028 - Players Include Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Daikin Industries and Carrier Global - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Residential Heat Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Power Source (Electric Powered and Gas Powered), By Type (Air Source, Geothermal, and Water Source), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Residential Heat Pump Market size is...
Woonsocket Call
Intevac Announces Completion of Joint Development Agreement for TRIO™
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC, “Intevac” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced it has signed a joint development agreement with a major provider of glass and glass ceramic materials. “For decades, Intevac has provided the materials science expertise and high-productivity manufacturing platforms...
Woonsocket Call
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Woonsocket Call
Global Dried Fruit Market 2022 to 2027: Rising Urban Population and Per Capita Income Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Dried Fruit Market (2022-2027) by Drying Method, Form, Type, Application, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Dried Fruit Market is estimated to be USD 18.22 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach...
Woonsocket Call
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
Woonsocket Call
Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth...
Woonsocket Call
Retinol (Vitamin A) Global Market Report 2022: Excellent Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Effects Propels Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The retinol (vitamin A) market is set to grow at a steady pace with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)...
Woonsocket Call
Acacia Announces Internal Investigation into Former CEO’s Apparent Misconduct and Releases Preliminary Findings
Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has been conducting an internal investigation into the apparent misconduct of former Chief Executive Officer Clifford Press. After the Board had informed Mr. Press that it was aware of potential instances of misconduct that could qualify for a termination for cause, Mr. Press resigned as both Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. Mr. Press confirmed such resignation on a phone call with a majority of the Board and external counsel. Mr. Press had previously issued a statement pertaining to his acknowledged retirement in the Company’s October 31, 2022 press release, noting he was “enormously grateful to the Board and everyone on the Acacia team.”
Woonsocket Call
Global Functional Beverages Markets Report 2022: A $175+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional beverages market size reached US$ 116.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 175.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.15% during 2021-2027.
