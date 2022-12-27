Read full article on original website
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
A hotel news roundup on SF's Hyatt Regency renovation and Moscone Center
Get a Room: The latest in San Francisco hotel news.
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
CNBC
How San Francisco can tackle two of its biggest issues: office vacancies and housing
San Francisco is facing its highest office vacancy rate since 1993. Commercial real estate firm CBRE said in a recent report that 27.1 million square feet of a total of 90 million square feet is currently vacant. "The issue started with the pandemic," said Colin Yasukochi, CBRE's executive director at...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield San Francisco Center | Shopping mall in California
The Westfield San Francisco Center mall is located in the most important commercial area of the city of San Francisco, Union Square. It is one of the best malls in San Francisco California and also the largest in the Bay Area. Its commercial offer is led by the luxury department stores Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, which have an excellent selection of the best fashion brands in the world. In addition, there are dozens of stores of recognized brands such as Red Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and John Varvatos. It is definitely the place to go if you want to go shopping in San Francisco.
Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?
The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nation
San Jose continues to remain an in-demand rental market and recent rent prices prove it. A new rent survey shows the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose is $2,540 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom is now $3,140 a month, up 11.7 percent over the previous year.
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
pethelpful.com
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
A New Georgian Restaurant Is Coming to North Beach
Cheeseboat is taking over Sancha Sushi's spot on Grant Avenue and planning to open on February 1.
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
sfstandard.com
SF’s First Yemeni-Style Coffee House Expands to the East Bay
Delah Coffee House, a popular Yemeni-style cafe—and the first of its kind in San Francisco and the Bay Area at large—is expanding to the East Bay with a location at 420 W. Grand Ave. in Oakland. The second location in the Delah Coffee family is expected to open...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until...
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
San Jose airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a “once in a generation” weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials...
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFGate
