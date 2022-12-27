ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tourcounsel.com

Westfield San Francisco Center | Shopping mall in California

The Westfield San Francisco Center mall is located in the most important commercial area of ​​the city of San Francisco, Union Square. It is one of the best malls in San Francisco California and also the largest in the Bay Area. Its commercial offer is led by the luxury department stores Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, which have an excellent selection of the best fashion brands in the world. In addition, there are dozens of stores of recognized brands such as Red Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and John Varvatos. It is definitely the place to go if you want to go shopping in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?

The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show

The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pethelpful.com

Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare

For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a “once in a generation” weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

