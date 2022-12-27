Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?. The risks speak for itself as Thompson's...
Tri-City Herald
76ers’ PJ Tucker Dodges Injury Report Again vs. Pelicans
When Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker didn’t register a single minute during the fourth quarter of last Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hinted that some sort of setback has been affecting Tucker. Shortly after, Tucker addressed reporters in the locker...
Tri-City Herald
Doncic’s Mavs Win Fifth Straight: 3 Big Takeaways From Rockets Blowout
The Dallas Mavericks (20-16) dominated the Houston Rockets (10-25) on Thursday night to win their fifth consecutive game, 129-114. Dallas had control of this game for the entire night as Houston's only lead came in the opening minute when they scored the first basket of the game. Luka Doncic led...
Tri-City Herald
Stopping Embiid Unlikely Saturday, Thunder Must Force Ball to Perimeter
Oklahoma City is tasked with doing something no team has been able to do this season on Saturday. Stop Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the top players in the league and an MVP candidate for this season. He’s consistently put up big numbers and is the key piece to Philadelphia’s 20-13 record.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: LeBron James Deletes Viral Tweet About Missing Playoffs
NBA Central reported on December 27th (when the Lakers would eventually beat the Orlando Magic 129-110) that James deleted the following tweet he posted last season:. Note those numbers: 215,000 like, 17,500 retweets, and 9,228 quote tweets. For most of us, that's a blockbuster. Many, many eyeballs have (ahem) witnessed the 18-time All-Star's initial stated plan to never miss the postseason again.
Tri-City Herald
Five in Double Figures as Thunder Fall to Hornets
Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort all scoring more than 20 points, Oklahoma City fell 121-113 on Thursday night in Charlotte. Five Thunder players scored 10-or-more points, while the other six players to see the floor for OKC all finished with less than five. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his remarkable...
Tri-City Herald
Pokusevski Injury Spells Opportunity For Thunder
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Aleksej Pokusevski had sustained a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” and will be re-evaluated in approximately six to eight weeks. The injury happened after the seven-foot forward landed awkwardly in the Thunder’s match against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
Tri-City Herald
Kelly Oubre Jr. Leaves Game vs Thunder with Hand Injury
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. exited tonight's game with a left hand sprain - an injury that he's dealt with since the early part of the week. Oubre did not play in the team's loss to Golden State on Tuesday and was initially listed as doubtful for tonight's game against Oklahoma City but was upgraded to available after shootaround.
Tri-City Herald
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma City
If he expected that kind of night from Mark Williams. “I could lie and say, ‘Yeah,’ but 17 (points), 13 (rebounds), 7-for-7 (shooting), I mean, he’s played three good games. It’s good, and like I said, he’s going to get an opportunity to play for a few games so hopefully, he can keep building on that. … It just shows what he’s capable of. In this league, you’ve got to do it three, four times in a week against different types of players, different types of coverages. I think he’s going to be a very good player, but this just shows his talent. Now it’s, ‘Can you do it every night?’ That’s what the NBA is all about. In this league, if you want to look at the better starting 5s, just certain components, if you have a roll game and you’re playing with someone like ‘Melo (Ball), and you can protect the rim and play pick-and-roll defense at the other end, you can be a really good starter. Look at the guys like that. Then there’s the other guys like the 3-point shooters, which by the way, he may be able to do here. He’s not going to do it this year, but my point is he has the basic background of a way to be a very effective NBA player – protect the rim, he’s smart, he’s good with coverages. He has to work on his screening and rolling. For somebody like ‘Melo, Gordon (Hayward), or Terry (Rozier), if they get a good pick with a solid roll, we’re going to get a good shot. It’s an important part of the NBA game.”
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent Having Strong Impact Since Returning From Injury
The old adage "you don't know what you got until it's gone" is how Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra describes guard Gabe Vincent. It wasn't until Vincent was sidelined nine games because of a knee injury that the Heat recognized his value. "You realize how much we missed him," Spoelstra...
Tri-City Herald
Advice From A Former NBA Star Is What Led To Jimmy Butler’s Defensive Tenacity
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has long been known for his scrappy defensive play. After recording his second six-steal game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler was asked about his knack for making defensive plays. He said he learned it during his early days with the Chicago Bulls while being teammates with Richard "Rip" Hamilton.
Tri-City Herald
Home Sweet Home - Hornets Defeat Thunder in Return to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets returned home to a packed Spectrum Center Thursday night and delivered with a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was some concern that the Hornets would be a little fatigued coming off that long, six-game road trip with just one day off to recover. If they were, you wouldn't know it. They had a good bounce to their step right out of the gates opening the game on a 7-0 run. LaMelo Ball went perfect from the field in the first quarter (4/4 FG, 2/2 3FG) leading Charlotte with 10 points.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Proving He Is More Than Just A Shooter
The knock on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is he unable to do much other than shoot the basketball. Lately, Herro is silencing the critics. Herro had nine assists in Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. He shot just 6 of 17 from the field but found a way to impact the game with more than shooting.
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Respond to Critical Film Session, Ending 2022 On a High with Victory Over Suns
Thad Young has been here before. In his 16 NBA seasons, he's played on 11 losing teams and he's well aware of how these things go. View the original article to see embedded media. It, therefore, wasn't all that surprising when Friday evening began for the Toronto Raptors with an...
