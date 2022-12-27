ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Arkansas plan of insurance for poor more agreeable than Medicaid expansion for key lawmaker

By Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZmRQ_0jvRSNFz00
Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, argued on Tuesday that senators should not vote to expand Medicaid, which would provide health care coverage to an estimated 300,000 Mississippians. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Senate Medicaid Committee Chair Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, is not the first politician to look to Arkansas as an example of how to provide health care coverage to more Mississippians.

“No, I don’t believe in it,” Blackwell said of Medicaid expansion after a recent legislative hearing on the financial crisis facing Mississippi hospitals and their possible closure. Blackwell was echoing the positions of many Republican politicians in Mississippi who say they oppose Medicaid expansion that would provide health care coverage for primarily the working poor.

But then Blackwell went on to say that “there might be some alternative to Medicaid expansion for the state to consider.”

The alternative that Blackwell described was taking the federal funds the state would receive through the expansion of Medicaid to help Mississippians purchase private health insurance coverage.

The private health insurance route is what was taken in 2014 by neighboring Arkansas. Instead of expanding Medicaid to provide health insurance to primarily the working poor – up to $18,500 per year for an individual – with the federal government paying 90% of the costs, Arkansas draws down those funds to help people purchase private health insurance policies.

At the time the program was enacted, Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe believed the Republican-controlled Legislature would be more willing to go the private insurance route. The program was approved on the federal level by the Democratic administration of President Barack Obama.

The program was left intact by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former spokesperson for President Donald Trump, has given no indication she plans to repeal the program.

As a matter of fact, Hutchinson recently revamped the program to provide additional preventive care for newborns and mothers. The program also includes incentives to try to help recipients reach economic independence.

A 2018 study found that the Arkansas program would be a net gain to the state’s coffers through at least 2021 because of the decrease in the amount of uncompensated care that hospitals had to provide. A search for more recent studies has not been successful.

In Mississippi, Blackwell pointed out information developed by the Hospital Association indicated that a major factor causing the current financial crisis is that hospital costs have skyrocketed because of inflation and other factors and their revenues have not kept pace.

Still, the Hospital Association has said expanding Medicaid either through the traditional route or through the Arkansas model would be a big help to hospitals by significantly decreasing the amount of uncompensated care they provide. The Hospital Association has said their members provided almost $600 million in uncompensated care in 2021 — twice the amount provided in 2010.

Blackwell said he would be willing to consider a program where the state helped to purchase private insurance for those who qualify for Medicaid expansion. But he said he would not consider such options until the 2024 legislative session.

Arkansas is the only state that currently helps its poor citizens purchase private health insurance while 38 other states have taken the more traditional route of Medicaid expansion. Originally, Iowa and New Hampshire were helping poor people purchase health insurance, but changed because officials believed the more traditional Medicaid expansion route was more cost efficient, according to healthinsurance.org.

Staying true to our mission to report to you, we have a favor to ask. Will you participate in our annual reader survey? Whether this is your first time visiting our site or you read our stories daily — your feedback goes a long way in helping us plan and grow our newsroom.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 17

Ed Delauter
4d ago

Medicare 4 All, universal, whatever you want to call it, all other advanced western democracies take care of their citizens' healthcare needs. Healthcare should never be considered a privilege based on financial means. The private insurance industry continues to have overarching influence on government policy and will never agree to modify their profit concentrated business models. They enjoy the same sway as the pharmaceutical industry. 👎👎👎

Reply
10
Charlotte Thomad
4d ago

Key word this was Democratic governor Mike Beebee's idea that Republicans kept intake. Contrary to what's being put out democrats do have some good fruit, too.

Reply
6
T
4d ago

Yet the taxpayers pay for the politicians over the top top of the line insurance. I agree it needs to be tweaked but it needs to be some type of expansion( one with co pays, $50-$100 for emergency service, $20 for GP, $25-$45 for specialists, $10-$20 for prescriptions and so on. At least money would go back in the system.

Reply
4
Related
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending

(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Report: Group Works to Alleviate Arkansas Food Deserts

A recent report shows Arkansas has a "food desert" issue in urban and rural communities. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the Arkansas Gov.'s Food Desert Working Group, which issued a report recommending steps to alleviate food insecurities in Arkansas. Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, who serves as...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi begins reshaping income tax structure in 2023

(The Center Square) – A new year will bring new tax breaks to Mississippi residents. Beginning Jan. 1, the state begins the process of reshaping its income tax structure by eliminating the 4% income tax bracket. Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage and signing of House Bill 531, known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving

Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arkansas residents will see income tax breaks in 2023

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' state income tax is the lowest ever recorded and tax payers will see an immediate benefit when they file in 2023. The Legislature first agreed to rolling back the income tax from 5.5% to 4.9% in December 2021. Lawmakers held a special session in August...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,990 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,990 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,645 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 427 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy