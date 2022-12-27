Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market to Grow by $12.26 Billion During 2023-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Global Lighting as a Service Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.52 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 49.31% - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lighting as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lighting as a service market size reached US$ 408.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4,529.44 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 49.31% during 2021-2027.
5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $92.05 Billion by 2030 with 21.8% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR...
Global Functional Beverages Markets Report 2022: A $175+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional beverages market size reached US$ 116.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 175.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.15% during 2021-2027.
Global Residential Heat Pump Market Report to 2028 - Players Include Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Daikin Industries and Carrier Global - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Residential Heat Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Power Source (Electric Powered and Gas Powered), By Type (Air Source, Geothermal, and Water Source), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Residential Heat Pump Market size is...
Retinol (Vitamin A) Global Market Report 2022: Excellent Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Effects Propels Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The retinol (vitamin A) market is set to grow at a steady pace with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)...
The Worldwide Smart Air Purifiers Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Pollution in Developing Countries Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By Product Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market size is...
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Intevac Announces Completion of Joint Development Agreement for TRIO™
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC, “Intevac” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced it has signed a joint development agreement with a major provider of glass and glass ceramic materials. “For decades, Intevac has provided the materials science expertise and high-productivity manufacturing platforms...
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Its Previously Announced Private Placement
Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (“Québec Nickel Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Second Tranche”) by issuing a total of: (i) 1,050,000 units (each a “Unit”), at a price of $0.20 per Unit; (ii) 1,797,000 national flow-through shares (each, a “National FT Share”), at a price of $0.24 per National FT Share; and (iii) 9,688,000 Québec flow-through shares (each, a “QC FT Share”), at a price of $0.25 per Québec FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Second Tranche is $3,063,280. The total proceeds raised from both the first and Second Tranche of the previously announced private placement is $8,695,288.08.
