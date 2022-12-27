Read full article on original website
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway
JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
13abc.com
TPD look to ID theft suspect accused of punching, threatening loss prevention employee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of punching and threatening to shoot a loss prevention employee when stealing clothing from the Franklin Park Mall. According to police records, it happened at the Macy’s in West Toledo on Dec. 19. TPD...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
WILX-TV
One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
UPDATE: Victim dies in hospital after west Toledo shooting early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Per a Toledo police report issued Friday morning, the victim in the shooting has died. This story has been updated to reflect this new information. Police crews responded to the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Watson Avenue in west Toledo overnight Friday regarding a person shot.
After a domestic violence call, MSP troopers buy gifts for Jackson kids who had none
One man's arrest turned into an unexpected act of generosity for four children.
13abc.com
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning at the corner of Berdan and Watson. The Toledo Police Department said they are still trying to figure out who was involved, and why. Neighbors told 13abc that the violence only continues to get worse.
Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief
SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
huroninsider.com
Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash
TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
WILX-TV
Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
13abc.com
Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
