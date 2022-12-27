ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway

JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
LANSING, MI
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief

SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
huroninsider.com

Pregnant mother among those killed in Turnpike crash

TOLEDO – A pregnant mother was killed during last Friday’s crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, and her two children were hospitalized following the crash. Julie Roth, 37, of Toledo, was among the four people killed in the 46-vehicle crash. Her unborn child was...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH

