Goodbye Big Macs: All McDonald’s restaurants on NY Thruway to close soon
Some customers might not be lovin’ it when the last 11 McDonald’s along the New York Thruway shut their doors for good. McDonald’s will no longer be an option for Thruway travelers starting Sunday, when the popular food chain closes its remaining 11 locations at service plazas.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Hochul rejects bill inspired by I-81 in Syracuse to ban new schools near highways
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill inspired by Syracuse residents living in the shadow of Interstate 81 that would have banned the construction of schools in New York within 500 feet of a highway. State lawmakers passed the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH Act) in June, calling...
Best Ohio sports betting promotions & sign-up bonus offers for 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s finally 2023, which means online sports betting is finally legal in the state of Ohio. That means there are also several opportunities at fantastic welcome offers to get your sports betting journey started. To make the transition as smooth as possible, we’re going to take you through the best Ohio sports betting promotions. We’ll be going through new launch bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 bonus credits for launch tomorrow
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings will introduce themselves to the Buckeye State in just a few hours with a very tempting welcome offer. All those who register today will earn a $200 bonus as a reward for early registry with this DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio bonus.
NY Lottery: These ‘win for life’ scratch-off games have the most grand prize tickets in circulation
It’s not too late to win big before the end of 2022. Throughout the state there are multiple scratch-off New York Lottery games with prizes both big and small that have yet to be won, but if you’re trying to win for life, some games have more opportunities than others.
All the best Ohio sports betting promos, bonuses & sports betting apps
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s nearly 2023, which is even more exciting for those in Ohio. Come 12:01 a.m. ET on January 1, 2023, legal online sports betting will go live in the Buckeye State. We’re here to help make it the best experience possible by outlining the best Ohio sports betting promos from five different sportsbooks. All of the sportsbooks also have great easy-to-use mobile apps. The welcome offers we’re going to take you through are provided by DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. For sports bettors, things are heating up in both the NFL and NBA, with lots of betting options available. In addition, the major European soccer leagues are back in action. You can bet on all these markets worry-free since there’s just enough time left to claim your $200 in bonus bets with no FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code needed. Click here and enjoy the free bonus funds today.
PointsBet Ohio sports betting pre-launch offer gives free $700 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We’re just a few days away from legal sports betting in the state of Ohio, which launches on January 1, 2023. Thankfully, PointsBet Ohio is here to make the experience a great one. New members can sign up here for up to $700 in bet credits to play with once sports betting goes live in Ohio.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX: Get $100 before launch
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Much like many residents in the state of Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook is also gearing up for the launch of its platform on January 1, 2023. They’ve decided to extend the Christmas period until the start of the new year, as new members who sign up today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX can claim a $100 bonus bet.
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio promo: $200 bonus if you pre-register
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The year of 2022 is already coming to an end, and the people living in Ohio may be the most excited to turn the calendar. That’s because sports betting will become legal in the state on January 1, 2023, and this DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio promo is making sure new members start off right.
What to expect in the NY legal cannabis market in 2023
If 2022 was the year in which New York set up the basic infrastructure for the state’s legal marijuana industry, 2023 will be the year regulators and others try to fully build it out. The state celebrates its first legal adult-use cannabis sale today. Stakeholders in the industry say...
FanDuel Ohio pre-launch: Get a $100 bonus + NBA League Pass today only
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The time is almost here for legal sports betting in Ohio, and residents can take full advantage of the big event with the latest FanDuel Ohio pre-launch offer. New members who register here before the platform goes live will receive bonus bets totaling $100 in which they’ll be able to use on whatever matchups they please.
2 New York police officers stabbed; suspect shot to death
MEDFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Police shot a man to death after he stabbed two officers during a confrontation on Long Island, New York, late Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said. Suffolk County police said in a statement that the two officers were seriously injured, but did not provide their...
