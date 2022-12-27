ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Gabriel, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Beloved LA Pastor Killed in Hit-and-Run While Giving Presents to Needy Kids

A beloved LA community activist and pastor was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve, with the tragic incident happening while she was dropping off presents to needy children at a local community center. The driver, who police have not identified or caught as of Sunday night, struck Trina Newman, 61, as she stepped off a sidewalk to get into her car. “Everybody is heart-stricken for this moment,” one of Newman’s friends, Pastor Kenneth Pitchford, told KTLA. “Words can’t describe what she means to this community.” Read it at KTLA
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty

Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Police:16-year-old killed in Antioch shooting had been visiting from Louisiana

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released more information about the homicide of a teenage boy earlier this month. Thomas Smith, 16, was visiting family in Antioch from Louisiana when he was shot and killed on Dec. 17, police said. Antioch police dispatchers began getting 911 calls about the event reporting multiple gunshots being fired in Williamson Ranch Park, located in the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way. Officers located Smith in the park suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. A subject was reported running away from the scene and entering the nearby Walmart...
ANTIOCH, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana cities continue to see record-low unemployment rates

Nearly all of Louisiana's major population centers set a new record-low unemployment rates in November, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released new data Thursday on not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for the 389 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., showing that 235 saw declines in unemployment rate. Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas saw their unemployment rates fall from October, while one — Alexandria — remained the same.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

State Fire Marshal offers safety tips for New Year holiday

As the final fireworks sales season of the year kicked off, the State Fire Marshal’s Office encouraged all Louisiana residents to be safe when using fireworks and knowledgeable when buying. More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this end-of-the-year season, as it is state lawfor wholesale...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

2022 LSWA Class 3A All-State football team

A pair of record-setting, college-bound seniors lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's 2022 Class 3A all-state team. Union Parish running back Trey Holly, an LSU signee, and University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, a Notre Dame signee, are the 2022 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. Also, sixth-year Iowa...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced Wednesday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered refunds after finding that Entergy’s subsidiary, System Energy Resources Inc. (SERI), had overcharged consumers […]
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy