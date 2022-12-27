ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released more information about the homicide of a teenage boy earlier this month. Thomas Smith, 16, was visiting family in Antioch from Louisiana when he was shot and killed on Dec. 17, police said. Antioch police dispatchers began getting 911 calls about the event reporting multiple gunshots being fired in Williamson Ranch Park, located in the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way. Officers located Smith in the park suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. A subject was reported running away from the scene and entering the nearby Walmart...

