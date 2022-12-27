Read full article on original website
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
kalb.com
Jeff Landry writes letter to Gov. Edwards asking OGB to refrain from pushing through contract with Caremark PCS Health
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards and Commissioner Jay Dardenne on Wednesday, asking the Office of Group Benefits (OGB) to refrain from pushing through a contract with Caremark PCS Health. Landry said that the proposed contract, set to...
Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.
Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are requesting help from the public in identifying the subjects and vehicle in the featured images of this article.
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
cenlanow.com
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new year means new laws for the state pf Louisiana. The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1. Among the new laws is SB 389, sign by Governor John Bel Edwards, stating that a drivers license can be suspended or denied renewal, if the person fails to pay state income taxes.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
bizmagsb.com
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
So when can Louisiana SNAP recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? Learn how much is coming and when here.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
postsouth.com
Louisiana cities continue to see record-low unemployment rates
Nearly all of Louisiana's major population centers set a new record-low unemployment rates in November, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released new data Thursday on not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for the 389 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., showing that 235 saw declines in unemployment rate. Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas saw their unemployment rates fall from October, while one — Alexandria — remained the same.
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
postsouth.com
State Fire Marshal offers safety tips for New Year holiday
As the final fireworks sales season of the year kicked off, the State Fire Marshal’s Office encouraged all Louisiana residents to be safe when using fireworks and knowledgeable when buying. More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this end-of-the-year season, as it is state lawfor wholesale...
KPLC TV
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
kalb.com
USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers
Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced.
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Entergy to Refund Louisiana Customers Overcharged for 20 Years
It appears that a subsidiary of Entergy has been overcharging Louisiana Entergy customers for over 20 years. Is it time for them to pay up?
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
