ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
cenlanow.com

New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new year means new laws for the state pf Louisiana. The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1. Among the new laws is SB 389, sign by Governor John Bel Edwards, stating that a drivers license can be suspended or denied renewal, if the person fails to pay state income taxes.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Louisiana cities continue to see record-low unemployment rates

Nearly all of Louisiana's major population centers set a new record-low unemployment rates in November, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released new data Thursday on not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for the 389 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., showing that 235 saw declines in unemployment rate. Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas saw their unemployment rates fall from October, while one — Alexandria — remained the same.
LOUISIANA STATE
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

State Fire Marshal offers safety tips for New Year holiday

As the final fireworks sales season of the year kicked off, the State Fire Marshal’s Office encouraged all Louisiana residents to be safe when using fireworks and knowledgeable when buying. More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this end-of-the-year season, as it is state lawfor wholesale...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy