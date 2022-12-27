Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: I hope Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job, I’d rather not have it be in Denver
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said for years that he thinks Eric Bieniemy should be a head coach, and he continues to say so. But he’s hoping not to have to coach against him twice a year. Asked about Bieniemy’s head-coaching candidacy this week after the Broncos’ job...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game
The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
NBC Sports
Breer: Why it could make sense for Pats to sign Baker Mayfield
Should the New England Patriots bring in another quarterback to compete with Mac Jones next summer?. Jones impressed as a rookie, but the 2021 first-round draft pick has taken a step back in his sophomore campaign. While some of the blame can be placed on the questionable play-calling, it's tough to feel confident in Jones as the long-term solution heading into 2023.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Dak Prescott’s three turnovers have Titans within 10-6 at halftime
Cowboys receivers have cost Dak Prescott some interceptions this season, most notably Noah Brown‘s bobble against the Jaguars that Rayshawn Jenkins returned for a game-ending pick-six. They did it again in the first half when tight end Peyton Hendershot juggled a perfectly thrown pass that Kevin Byard intercepted. Prescott...
NBC Sports
Who will be the next Broncos coach?
Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
NBC Sports
After months of silence, Broncos players rush to Russell Wilson’s defense
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver...
NBC Sports
Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall
The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of his first two home starts is in Canton, Ohio. That's because Purdy became the first quarterback in 49ers history to win his first three career starts.
NBC Sports
What Adams, Raiders said about Stidham starting vs. 49ers
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves. Las Vegas, sitting third in the AFC West at 6-9, benched quarterback Derek Carr -- the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating -- ahead of its Week 17 clash with the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
NFL-NFLPA conclude Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion was handled properly
For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated conducted, and completed, a joint review of whether the concussion protocol properly was applied to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The league and union issued a joint statement on Saturday. “The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of...
NBC Sports
Injury to Tyler Biadasz forces Cowboys to shuffle offensive line
Right tackle Terence Steele‘s season-ending injury in Week 14 caused the Cowboys to move Tyron Smith to right tackle in his season debut in Week 15. Now, an injury to center Tyler Biadasz in the third quarter has caused the Cowboys to do more shuffling. Biadasz was injured with...
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons playing with club on left hand
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not on the injury report Monday, though when he posed for a picture with LeBron James on Sunday night, his left hand was wrapped. The injury limited him Tuesday and Wednesday, and Parsons had the hand wrapped this week. He downplayed the injury during his...
NBC Sports
20 Under 25 lookahead: Who are Boston's next bright young stars?
There's plenty of young talent on the Boston sports scene right now. Just not that young. NBC Sports Boston recently unveiled its annual ranking of the top 20 Boston athletes under age 25, and of the top 10 players, seven will turn 25 in 2023. That group includes the entire...
NBC Sports
Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues
Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
