Missy
4d ago

Obviously, also didn’t help that people hid away in their homes for two years

Arlene Fisher
3d ago

Here we go again, experts say masks work and other experts say they don't work. So much double speak and then the medical experts wonder why many of us don't believe anything they say. How many of these experts are receiving royalties or made money off investments with pharma to push all this Covid 19 🐂💩.

Michele Heitzman
4d ago

Of course it did! That's why everyone is getting so sick now, smh!!

NBC New York

NYC Hospitals on Notice: Nurses Set to Strike Second Week of January

Nurses at a number of New York City's private hospitals are set to go on strike next month, a move that could turn the current "tridemic" into a full-blown crisis. Hospital sources tell News 4 that the nurses union has notified management at eight hospitals of their intention to strike in 10 days, starting Jan. 9. The move follows a ballot box vote to authorize a strike ahead of their contracts expiring on Dec. 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals

NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder

NEW YORK (PIX11)- As the winter weather begins to settle in, this time of year can depressing for those with seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Thea Gallagher, a clinical […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getnews.info

Yeshiva University’s Ground-Breaking Clinical Trial Shows Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Reduces Migraine-Related Disability

““The use of mindfulness-based treatments can change the way patients respond to pain by making it more tolerable and by making it easier to engage in meaningful activities despite symptoms, alleviating headache-related disability,” says Dr. Elizabeth Seng, Yeshiva University’s Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology Associate Professor. “This study shows that mindfulness-based techniques are a promising emerging treatment for reducing migraine-related pain and helping migraine sufferers.””
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center    The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike

NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Woman with End-Stage Kidney Disease Seeks Donor

An Upper West Side woman has taken to social media to find a kidney donor. Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Nova, 76, had renal carcinoma in 1998 and as a result, had to have her right kidney removed. Things have been challenging since then, but her condition became much more serious earlier this year.
MANHATTAN, NY
getnews.info

Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now

New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Death of Staten Island boy, 2, deemed homicide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The May death of a Staten Island toddler has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, of Stapleton, was found unconscious by police at 29 Deirdre Court on May 20. EMS transported Taylor-Santiago to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, where he was pronounced dead, police previously stated.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
