Missy
4d ago
Obviously, also didn’t help that people hid away in their homes for two years
Arlene Fisher
3d ago
Here we go again, experts say masks work and other experts say they don't work. So much double speak and then the medical experts wonder why many of us don't believe anything they say. How many of these experts are receiving royalties or made money off investments with pharma to push all this Covid 19 🐂💩.
Michele Heitzman
4d ago
Of course it did! That's why everyone is getting so sick now, smh!!
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9
The strike, which is expected to start on January 9 unless a contract agreement can be reached before then, is anticipated to involve some 16,000 nurses. NYC Nurses Plan To Strike.Photo byEhimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
NBC New York
NYC Hospitals on Notice: Nurses Set to Strike Second Week of January
Nurses at a number of New York City's private hospitals are set to go on strike next month, a move that could turn the current "tridemic" into a full-blown crisis. Hospital sources tell News 4 that the nurses union has notified management at eight hospitals of their intention to strike in 10 days, starting Jan. 9. The move follows a ballot box vote to authorize a strike ahead of their contracts expiring on Dec. 31.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals
NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
Cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in NJ being investigated by Department of Health
A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in northern New Jersey are being investigated by the state Department of Health.
The 5 most important must-read stories for Staten Island parents from 2022
As our borough prepares to turn the page on 2022, we urge Staten Island parents not to wrap the year without exploring the five topics below, each covered during the year by the Advance/SILive.com. We hope this reporting, which includes information from experts, other parents, law enforcement and school officials,...
Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder
NEW YORK (PIX11)- As the winter weather begins to settle in, this time of year can depressing for those with seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Thea Gallagher, a clinical […]
getnews.info
Yeshiva University’s Ground-Breaking Clinical Trial Shows Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Reduces Migraine-Related Disability
““The use of mindfulness-based treatments can change the way patients respond to pain by making it more tolerable and by making it easier to engage in meaningful activities despite symptoms, alleviating headache-related disability,” says Dr. Elizabeth Seng, Yeshiva University’s Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology Associate Professor. “This study shows that mindfulness-based techniques are a promising emerging treatment for reducing migraine-related pain and helping migraine sufferers.””
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice
NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike
NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Woman with End-Stage Kidney Disease Seeks Donor
An Upper West Side woman has taken to social media to find a kidney donor. Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Nova, 76, had renal carcinoma in 1998 and as a result, had to have her right kidney removed. Things have been challenging since then, but her condition became much more serious earlier this year.
getnews.info
Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now
New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Death of Staten Island boy, 2, deemed homicide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The May death of a Staten Island toddler has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, of Stapleton, was found unconscious by police at 29 Deirdre Court on May 20. EMS transported Taylor-Santiago to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, where he was pronounced dead, police previously stated.
Fire at Richmond Hotel in St. George causes large emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire at the Richmond Hotel in St. George on New Year’s Eve morning. The fire was called in at 10:05 a.m. and was placed under control with no injuries, according to the FDNY. A firefighter on the scene previously...
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
Best Chinese restaurants on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the final 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurants in the borough, and they nominated 62 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media. The top-three vote-getters were Loon Chuan of Tottenvillle, Empire Szechuan...
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
