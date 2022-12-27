Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Seemingly endless Santos lying scandal burdens GOP transition to House majority
Olivia Beavers, congressional reporter for Politico, discusses how the seemingly bottomless bucket of lies told by Republican congressman-elect George Santos is leaving his GOP colleagues conflicted, wanting his seat in Congress, but regretting the shame he brings to the party. Dec. 30, 2022.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
MSNBC
Trump criticized 'trashiness' of Jan. 6 rioters but appreciated their fight: transcript
Nicolle Wallace talks with Luke Broadwater, congressional reporter for the New York Times, about some of the highlights in newly released transcripts of January 6th Committee interviews, including former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham describing Donald Trump's regard for the people rioting to keep him in power.Dec. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Lofgren: Ginni Thomas transcript shows Justice Thomas should have recused himself
“It did strike me as wrong behavior. I think based on this that Justice Thomas would be well advised to recuse himself,” says Rep. Zoe Lofgren discussing the newly released Ginni Thomas Jan. 6 interview transcript. “He should have done so for the other cases.”Dec. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence
Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. Donell Harvin, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, Associate Editor and Columnist for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade discuss the GOP undermining U.S. institutions and downplaying the threat of far-right violenceDec. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. Trump aide tried to stop Trump's 'injecting bleach' briefing, Jan. 6 transcripts show
The House January 6 committee on Thursday released a new batch of transcripts from key witnesses, which includes former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin who detailed a lack of organization in the Trump WH. Griffin stated there was no competent gatekeeper to stop harmful or unhelpful information from reaching Trump.Dec. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says
Law professors Danielle Holley and Michele Goodwin join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the “historic record” of President Biden’s judicial confirmations and how these diverse judges will create change that will “survive a president.”Dec. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Federal judge says Trump may have signaled to supporters 'to do something more' than just protest
For the first time a federal judge has cited the house Jan. 6 committee's final report since it was made public last week, ruling Wednesday that then-President Trump's remarks to a crowd on Jan. 6 telling them to "fight like hell" could have signaled to his supporters that he wanted them "to do something more" than just protest. In a court order in the case against Jan. 6 defendant Alexander Sheppard, U.S. District Judge John Bates rejected the argument that Trump had authorized Sheppard's actions at the Capitol, finding instead that Trump's words were not enough to establish such authority.Dec. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol
The Jan. 6 committee releasing stunning new interview transcripts from Donald Trump Jr. and Stephen Miller. Miller telling the committee "I think there might be a plan for a peaceful walk to the Capitol..." Kimberly Guilfoyle also revealing that Don Jr. didn’t even want to go to DC on Jan. 6, and wanted to “go shark fishing” instead. Dec. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
'He needs to go:' Ex-chair of California GOP calls on George Santos to resign
“Every single day that this guy continues to remain in office once he’s sworn in, it does damage to the Republican Party,” says former California GOP Chairman Ron Nehring on George Santos. “It’s really astonishing that anybody would say we need to let the investigations play out for a while before we decide what to do. I’ve seen enough. He needs to go.” Dec. 31, 2022.
Comments / 0