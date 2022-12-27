Read full article on original website
Related
Cesar Azpilicueta sends 'reality' warning to Chelsea after Nottingham Forest draw
Cesar Azpilicueta makes a grim assessment of Chelsea's struggles after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
Brentford set to sign Freiburg forward Kevin Schade
Brentford are set to finalise a deal to sign Freiburg forward Kevin Schade.
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How Graham Potter could set his depleted Chelsea side up against Manchester City on Thursday.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Transfer rumours: Haaland back on Real Madrid radar; Barcelona furious with De Jong's Man Utd wish
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Liverpool's disdain for defending is finally catching up to them
Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four were dealt a blow with a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday evening, and poor defending was to blame.
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to victory
Match report & player ratings from Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the televised Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham on Wednesday night.
Austin FC sign Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg
Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He joins on a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2027. “We wish Leo a warm welcome to the club...
Man City to win race for Argentina midfielder
Manchester City are set to win the race to sign one of Argentina's hottest prospects.
Ronaldo defends Vinicius Junior from racial abuse by Real Valladolid fans
Brazil legend and Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo has hit out at fans who racially abused Vinicius Junior during their recent loss to Real Madrid.
AC Milan salaries & contract expiries
Everything you need to know regarding the contracts and salaries of the AC Milan first team.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 18
90min's picks for Premier League team of the week for the latest set of fixtures - including players from Arsenal, Man Utd & Nottingham Forest.
David de Gea provides update on Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea has reiterated that he would like to spend the rest of his playing days at Manchester United and is 'relaxed' about talks over a new contract.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0