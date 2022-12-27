Will Lamar Jackson Practice and Play Vs. Steelers? 'We’ll Just Have to See'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was coy about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability to practice this week heading into the Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’ll just have to see," he said about Jackson getting back on the practice field this week.

The Ravens are 3-1 since Jackson suffered a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

Baltimore has been able to accomplish that feat by running the football effectively and playing solid defense.

The three victories came against the Broncos, Steelers, and Falcons. The Ravens lost to the Browns.

None of those opponents had winning records and the Ravens have scored two touchdowns in three weeks without him.

Baltimore still clinched a playoff berth with a 17-9 victory over Atlanta in Week 17.

Last year, Jackson suffered an ankle in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns and missed the final four games of the season. The Ravens lost each of those games without him in the lineup.

When asked Monday whether Jackson could return this season, Harbaugh replied: “Sure, of course.”

The Ravens are confident they will be able to make a run in the playoffs based on their balance of running the ball and playing defense.

"I don’t think there’s any team that’s going to feel like they aren’t capable of doing it," Harbaugh said. "This is the National Football League, and we have a very good football team. There are things we do well, but everything we can do better. There’s nothing that we can’t do better than what we’re doing right now, and I’m excited about the possibilities. Hey, if you’re hitting on all cylinders, then you’ve got nowhere to go but down, I guess.

"So, we feel like we can play a lot better in a lot of different ways. I know our players have said that. I heard Marlon [Humphrey] say that after the game. And that’s something that we’re all excited about – the possibilities.”

