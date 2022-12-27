Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Franchise Now Open

Graze Craze, the newest food brand to join United Franchise Group announced the opening of the first Denver-area location at 5730 E. Otero Avenue, #800, in Centennial’s Foxridge Plaza. The new concept, specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy meals and snacks on the go, office catering and special events.

Lisa Collins and Mark Hessling are the franchise owners of Graze Craze’s new Centennial store. They were looking for an entrepreneurial venture that would be a perfect fit for their family when they discovered the charcuterie franchise. As an active member of the community for over 40 years, Hessling is excited to use his knowledge of photography, videography, and social media marketing to introduce the Graze Craze experience to locals, just in time for the holidays.

“Being from a large, Italian-American family, grazing tables have been a staple throughout my life,” said Collins in a statement. “We’re excited to use our expertise to bring this unique concept to our community and provide delicious charcuterie served in the most beautiful way to help families celebrate this special time of year.”

At Graze Craze, each charcuterie board is hand-crafted and designed by a Grazologist — a trained charcuterie concierge — with several different size options from single boxes for the lone grazer, to multiple grazing boards with enough fresh food to feed large parties. Graze Craze has a menu that features premium meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, gourmet cheeses, sweets and more.

“We are excited about the growth happening in Colorado,” said Cory Hibbard, President of Graze Craze. “The Denver community is known for supporting family businesses and appreciates our unique menu items. They also love the convenience of ordering online and local delivery. A Graze Craze board is not only delicious, it also creates an opportunity to socialize, whether you choose the single serve Char “Cutie” Cup or a large Gone Grazey, it’s a great way to celebrate.”

Graze Craze Centennial offers free local delivery any day of the week, and the storefront is open for pick- ups from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.

