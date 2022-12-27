ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Franchise Now Open

By Lisa Hay
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyfZb_0jvRRHvQ00

Graze Craze, the newest food brand to join United Franchise Group announced the opening of the first Denver-area location at 5730 E. Otero Avenue, #800, in Centennial’s Foxridge Plaza. The new concept, specializes in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy meals and snacks on the go, office catering and special events.

Lisa Collins and Mark Hessling are the franchise owners of Graze Craze’s new Centennial store. They were looking for an entrepreneurial venture that would be a perfect fit for their family when they discovered the charcuterie franchise. As an active member of the community for over 40 years, Hessling is excited to use his knowledge of photography, videography, and social media marketing to introduce the Graze Craze experience to locals, just in time for the holidays.

“Being from a large, Italian-American family, grazing tables have been a staple throughout my life,” said Collins in a statement. “We’re excited to use our expertise to bring this unique concept to our community and provide delicious charcuterie served in the most beautiful way to help families celebrate this special time of year.”

At Graze Craze, each charcuterie board is hand-crafted and designed by a Grazologist — a trained charcuterie concierge — with several different size options from single boxes for the lone grazer, to multiple grazing boards with enough fresh food to feed large parties. Graze Craze has a menu that features premium meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, gourmet cheeses, sweets and more.

“We are excited about the growth happening in Colorado,” said Cory Hibbard, President of Graze Craze. “The Denver community is known for supporting family businesses and appreciates our unique menu items. They also love the convenience of ordering online and local delivery. A Graze Craze board is not only delicious, it also creates an opportunity to socialize, whether you choose the single serve Char “Cutie” Cup or a large Gone Grazey, it’s a great way to celebrate.”

Graze Craze Centennial offers free local delivery any day of the week, and the storefront is open for pick- ups from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Nachos

The best thing about nachos is how many ingredients you can stack on them. From basics like tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese to guacamole and meats, there are plenty of ways to spice up a helping of tortilla chips. If you're craving some crunchy goodness, look no further than Eat...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year

2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
Westword

Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison

Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
MORRISON, CO
CBS Denver

1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.

DENVER(CBS)-  Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
742
Followers
342
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy