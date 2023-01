When it comes to nerve-shattering explosions, New Year’s Eve in Denver might be worse than the Fourth of July. You’ve got the fireworks. Plus the 120-decibel um-cha um-cha of club music. The revving engines of hotrods, low-riders and muffler-free motorcycle gangs. Add your screaming friends, blasting champagne bottles, and screeching sirens of bleary-eyed first responders struggling to do damage control.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO