Georgetown, SC

abcnews4.com

Berkeley County to hold Oath of Office ceremony January 3

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County is holding its Oath of Office ceremony tonight at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony is taking place at the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. The County seats and individuals that will...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'Misplaced advocacy': WestEdge Foundation CEO responds to SCELP appeal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The WestEdge Foundation CEO responded to the appeal attorneys with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project have filed on behalf of Friends of Gadsden Creek. The appeal will indefinitely delay the WestEdge project of filling and capping Gadsden Creek, a wetland full of toxins and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

3 juveniles injured in shooting in West Ashley, CPD investigating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon where three juveniles were injured. CPD says the victims were transported to EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Applebee Way. CPD asks the community to avoid the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Block of Highway 78 closed in Summerville for gas leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday evening. According to dispatch, Highway 78 is closed from Diana Court to East Owens Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay with ABC News 4 for...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws welcomes new executive director

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Dorchester Paws announced the addition of a new Executive Director in Burt Connelly. He is a Summerville resident and College of Charleston graduate. The addition of Connelly is one that the shelter is excited to announce. “On behalf of the Board of Directors,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman

FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Subject detained after standoff in Lincolnville, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a subject has been detained after deputies confronted him on Pickens Street. Deputies said they received a call from a man making threats to police from Pickens Street around 3 a.m. After setting up a perimeter around the house...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
CHARLESTON, SC

