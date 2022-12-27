Read full article on original website
Berkeley County to hold Oath of Office ceremony January 3
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County is holding its Oath of Office ceremony tonight at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony is taking place at the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. The County seats and individuals that will...
'Misplaced advocacy': WestEdge Foundation CEO responds to SCELP appeal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The WestEdge Foundation CEO responded to the appeal attorneys with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project have filed on behalf of Friends of Gadsden Creek. The appeal will indefinitely delay the WestEdge project of filling and capping Gadsden Creek, a wetland full of toxins and...
Funeral to be held for late attorney David Aylor on Sunday in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are in place for late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor. A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, at 3 p.m. Aylor will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Mathis Ferry Road.
CPD & City of Charleston work to improve downtown safety with updated ordinance
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Making Downtown Charleston safer is the goal behind an updated ordinance. The ordinance applies to the city's roughly 100 bars and restaurants that serve alcohol past midnight. The update comes after a busy 2022 for Charleston Police Department officers. “We had a number of incidents...
More than 25 companies to participate in virtual Charleston-area career fair on Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — JobFairX is hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday aimed at giving job seekers a chance at a new career. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will involve more than 25 employers, including Comcast, Anthem, Dell Technologies, State Farm Insurance, Johnson & Johnson and more.
New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
3 juveniles injured in shooting in West Ashley, CPD investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon where three juveniles were injured. CPD says the victims were transported to EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Applebee Way. CPD asks the community to avoid the...
Block of Highway 78 closed in Summerville for gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday evening. According to dispatch, Highway 78 is closed from Diana Court to East Owens Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay with ABC News 4 for...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Stuart Engals Blvd Thursday and Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — From Thursday night until Friday morning, Mount Pleasant Waterworks will be operating at night to install a force main at 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard. Work will occur between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should be cautious driving through the area,...
Dorchester Paws welcomes new executive director
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Dorchester Paws announced the addition of a new Executive Director in Burt Connelly. He is a Summerville resident and College of Charleston graduate. The addition of Connelly is one that the shelter is excited to announce. “On behalf of the Board of Directors,...
SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
David Aylor colleagues share memories, speak on his professional & personal legacy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tributes are still pouring in after the unexpected death of local attorney David Aylor. He was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday morning. The attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered now by colleagues. "It is a...
Breeze Airways offering January sale to 16 different destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Breeze Airways is starting 2023 with a sale that includes 16 different cities. The sale which runs through January 5, for travel from January 11 through February 14 has fares starting as low as $39 one way. The list of cities and deals in the...
Patriots Point allowing visitors to name admission price for "Pay What You Can Weekend"
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will allow visitors to name their admission price Jan. 7-8, during the museum's "Pay What You Can" weekend. “This budget-friendly promotion is one of the many ways we like to thank the community for its support throughout the...
Subject detained after standoff in Lincolnville, deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a subject has been detained after deputies confronted him on Pickens Street. Deputies said they received a call from a man making threats to police from Pickens Street around 3 a.m. After setting up a perimeter around the house...
Looking for CPR training? Here's when and where you can take classes in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training, or CPR, is on the minds of many following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football less than 48 hours ago. Hamlin was involved in a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Seconds later, he fell...
Page's Okra Grill closes for renovations, takeout & outdoor seating offered Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Page's Okra Grill is closing the restaurant for renovations the building desperately needs and will reopen for takeout with bar and patio seating on Monday, Jan. 9. The 50-plus-year-old building is suffering from plumbing issues, poor ventilation, and temperatures in the kitchen. The new renovations...
Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
