Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE HAS 251 METERS WITHOUT POWER
Following a recent windstorm, Douglas Electric Cooperative has 251 meters without power, as of mid-day Friday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said all DEC crews as well as additional contract line and tree crews are currently out in the field working to get the outage restored as quickly and safely as possible.
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION EFFORTS NEARLY COMPLETE
Power restoration efforts by Douglas Electric Cooperative crews are nearly complete, following a windstorm that hit the region on Monday and Tuesday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said only 26 meters are without power as of late Friday night. 17 of those are in the Tenmile Lake area with the rest located in Lower Smith River, Scottsburg, Umpqua and Melrose.
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION PROGRESSING SLOWLY FOR DOUGLAS ELECTRIC CREWS
Power restoration is slowly progressing for crews with the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Following the wind storm early in the week, 327 meters in rural Douglas County are still without power. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said a contract crew is on-site in the Loon Lake area. Other crews will resume...
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES, NEARLY 370 METERS STILL WITHOUT POWER
Power restoration efforts continue in the service territory of the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said there are 368 meters without power as of mid-day Thursday. Bigler said that includes:. *155 meters out of the Reedsport substation. *90 meters out of the Scottsburg substation. *73 meters out...
kqennewsradio.com
JUST OVER 400 METERS STILL WITHOUT POWER-DOUGLAS ELECTRIC
Just over 400 meters are still without power as of late Wednesday night in the Douglas Electric Cooperative service area, following the windstorm that hit the region Monday and Tuesday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said the majority of those without power are in the Loon Lake, Tenmile Lake, Upper...
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, CITED FOR A TRAFFIC COLLISION
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.
kezi.com
High winds put a tree through a home
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
KTVL
Wind advisory issued for Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory is for eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and parts of central and eastern Douglas County. This includes portions of Highways 199, 138, 38, and Interstate 5. Western Siskiyou County is...
kqennewsradio.com
CITY BUILDINGS TO CLOSE FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
City of Roseburg buildings will close for the New Year’s holiday on Monday January 2nd. A City release said that means City Hall, Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other buildings will not be open to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday.
kezi.com
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hours
EUGENE, Oreg. - Following dozens of car accidents between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, officials are urging caution and encouraging people to avoid driving if possible.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit and run accident Friday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Winchester Street and Northeast Odell Avenue, after a caller said a man had been hit by a vehicle. It reportedly left the scene and was not located. The vehicle was described by a witness as a red newer Jeep Wrangler. The incident is being investigated as a failure to perform duties of a driver-felony case.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR FELON IN POSSESSION
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for a warrant and cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 12:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in the Riddle area. The 45-year old driver was taken into custody. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats resident sues contractor for $2.5 million after crash that cost her three fingers, numerous other injuries
A Yachats resident is suing an Otis excavation company for $2.5 million after she slid on ice into its parked trailer along U.S. Highway 101 near Wakonda Beach last year, piercing her vehicle “like a spear” with the trailer’s pointed end and amputating three of her fingers.
kezi.com
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person died and another person was injured after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. This happened Dec. 26 around 2:15 a.m. on North Washington Street and Clark Street by Skinner Butte Park. Eugene Police said the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement...
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
kqennewsradio.com
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL OPEN STARTING FRIDAY
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its new Roseburg location Friday. Nine months after filing an application with the City of Roseburg, the 2,325 square foot outlet located in a new building in the Roseburg Marketplace at 2060 Northwest Stewart Parkway is ready to go. The store will normally be open...
Comments / 0