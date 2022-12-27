BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released images of structural issues that led to the closure of an entrance to the the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Images showing rusted bolts, cracked concrete, and exposed rebar at the station were taken during a recent inspection, which led to the closure of a walkway at the Columbia Road entrance. Officials say repairs are underway to address the structural issues.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO