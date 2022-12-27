Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Boston police responding to report of person shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen investigating an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Friday after a report of a person shot. Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus in the area of Andrew Square around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they heard numerous gunshots and saw people scattering...
whdh.com
Thousands gather to ring in 2023 with Boston’s First Night festivities
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents gathered in Boston on Saturday night to ring in 2023. The city’s First Night celebration features a parade, fireworks, musical performances, and for the first time since the pandemic, several indoor events. Cities across the globe are ringing in the New Year...
whdh.com
Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
whdh.com
MBTA releases images of issues that led to closure of JFK/UMass station entrance
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released images of structural issues that led to the closure of an entrance to the the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Images showing rusted bolts, cracked concrete, and exposed rebar at the station were taken during a recent inspection, which led to the closure of a walkway at the Columbia Road entrance. Officials say repairs are underway to address the structural issues.
whdh.com
Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
whdh.com
MBTA warning of delays as repairs made to Orange Line trains
BOSTON (WHDH) - All Orange Line vehicles have been inspected and some are being repaired after the MBTA identified a failure in an electrical grounding component on a vehicle during a routine inspection. The T says repairs are underway for vehicles experiencing the electrical problem. As a result the T...
whdh.com
Boston gearing up for First Night festivities
BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown is on! First Night Boston is just a day away and area residents are getting ready for the festivities. Thousands of people are expected to gather in Copley Square in the Back Bay to ring in 2023. Crews spent the day Friday putting the finishing...
whdh.com
Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow
Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
whdh.com
Boston student athlete could face disciplinary action after punching referee during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student at Excel High School in South Boston could face disciplinary action after punching a referee in the face during a boys basketball game against Cohasset High School Wednesday night. Police responded to the incident around 6:45 p.m. and the game was immediately cancelled.
whdh.com
Hundreds of thousands expected to attend First Night Boston this New Year’s Eve
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is just days away from its New Year’s Eve celebrations. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be a part of the free First Night event, which will feature music, performance, a parade, and fireworks. There will also be plenty of free events in...
whdh.com
No bail for Boston man accused of bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after prosecutors say he tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport on Wednesday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged in East Boston Boston Municipal...
whdh.com
Section of Mass Pike closed in Newton after truck strikes bridge
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have been directing traffic on I-90 after a truck hit an overpass in Newton. Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries Thursday morning following the crash on the eastbound side of the highway. Traffic was visibly snarled throughout the midmorning hours, where a...
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
whdh.com
State, local police apprehend robbery suspect who climbed tree after multi-town pursuit
A state police helicopter equipped with an infrared camera helped authorities find a suspect hiding in a tree after an overnight pursuit that started in Worcester ended in Southborough. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said it was around 2:15 a.m. when troopers were called to assist the Worcester Police Department...
whdh.com
Sneak peek of Winter Classic Fan Festival on Boston’s City Hall Plaza
BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS got a sneak peek at some of the offerings before the Winter Classic Fan Festival in Boston. The festival at City Hall Plaza is being set up to entertain fans before the B’s play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday for the NHL Winter Classic.
whdh.com
Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglars raid Worcester shoe store before being nabbed by police
The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning. Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2...
whdh.com
WATCH: Shocking video shows moment highway sign fell on vehicle on I-93
BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking new video shows the moment a highway sign toppled onto a vehicle in Somerville. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released surveillance video showing the sign near Sullivan Square come crashing down onto a Honda CRV that was driving underneath it around 9 a.m. on Dec. 16.
whdh.com
Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Saturday. Officers conducting a traffic stop on Erie Street around 12:35 p.m. arrested the driver, Tamari Tubbs, of Dorchester, after a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm was found, according to Boston police.
