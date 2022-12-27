ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Boston police responding to report of person shot on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen investigating an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Friday after a report of a person shot. Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus in the area of Andrew Square around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they heard numerous gunshots and saw people scattering...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Thousands gather to ring in 2023 with Boston’s First Night festivities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents gathered in Boston on Saturday night to ring in 2023. The city’s First Night celebration features a parade, fireworks, musical performances, and for the first time since the pandemic, several indoor events. Cities across the globe are ringing in the New Year...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA releases images of issues that led to closure of JFK/UMass station entrance

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released images of structural issues that led to the closure of an entrance to the the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Images showing rusted bolts, cracked concrete, and exposed rebar at the station were taken during a recent inspection, which led to the closure of a walkway at the Columbia Road entrance. Officials say repairs are underway to address the structural issues.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

MBTA warning of delays as repairs made to Orange Line trains

BOSTON (WHDH) - All Orange Line vehicles have been inspected and some are being repaired after the MBTA identified a failure in an electrical grounding component on a vehicle during a routine inspection. The T says repairs are underway for vehicles experiencing the electrical problem. As a result the T...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston gearing up for First Night festivities

BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown is on! First Night Boston is just a day away and area residents are getting ready for the festivities. Thousands of people are expected to gather in Copley Square in the Back Bay to ring in 2023. Crews spent the day Friday putting the finishing...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow

Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
STOW, MA
whdh.com

Section of Mass Pike closed in Newton after truck strikes bridge

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have been directing traffic on I-90 after a truck hit an overpass in Newton. Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries Thursday morning following the crash on the eastbound side of the highway. Traffic was visibly snarled throughout the midmorning hours, where a...
NEWTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Saturday. Officers conducting a traffic stop on Erie Street around 12:35 p.m. arrested the driver, Tamari Tubbs, of Dorchester, after a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm was found, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA

