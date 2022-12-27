ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

NC woman found dead days after car flipped over bridge railing, landed in river, troopers say

By Mike Andrews
CBS 17
 4 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A 26-year-old woman was found dead two days after her car flipped over a bridge railing and landed in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said troopers responded to investigate a crash around 3:10 p.m. on December 24 on Garden Valley Road near the I-40 overpass.

Troopers said a 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight had been traveling north on Garden Valley Rd when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck a bridge railing, overturned and became submerged in the river.

Investigators said they believe the crash had happened days earlier on December 22.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Sequoia Chamon Cotton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trooper said she was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The preliminary investigation reportedly indicated that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

No additional details were released.

Queen City News

34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

14-year-old passes away in tractor accident Friday afternoon

A 14-year-old Sugar Grove boy passed away as a result of a tractor accident Friday afternoon. On December 30th at 1:43pm a 911 call was received from an individual that witnessed a tractor slide down a steep hill then roll over in a field off of Old US421; near Laurel Branch Road, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.
SUGAR GROVE, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Says Authorities Failed to Do Their Jobs After Body Of Missing Statesville Woman Is Recovered Two Days After Her Disappearance

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County family says first responders failed to do their jobs after their loved one disappeared, days before Christmas. The body of 26-year-old Sequoia Cotton was found on Christmas Eve in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County. She had been missing for two days. The North Carolina Highway Patrol and first responders in Iredell County, including the North Iredell Rescue Squad, who did not know about the missing person’s case, first arrived on the scene on Garden Valley Road on December 22. They used drones to search the area along the bridge, but they didn’t see anything in the water, so they did not go in. Two days later, Sequoia’s friends and family went to the bridge, spotted a few of her belongings in the river, and called 911. Authorities returned to the scene and then recovered her body and her car.
STATESVILLE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Christmas day crash leads to drug charge

A smashed vehicle is towed away from the scene of a crash that left multiple unoccupied vehicles wrecked at homes along Hwy 21 on Christmas morning. A Ronda man was arrested in the early morning hours on Christmas day after crashing into several parked cars at homes along Hwy 21 in Jonesville. According to Trooper Moxley of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the driver traveled left of center and then off the roadway into a yard where he struck a parked car which then struck another vehicle before the driver continued on hitting another parked vehicle.
JONESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Local Grinch’: North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing over 50 packages, deputies say

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing over 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed 24-year-old Christopher Williams the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel.  […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Burke County Man Killed In Christmas Day Accident

VALDESE – On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on US 70 near Rhodhiss Road. A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Volvo passenger car.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Body of missing kayaker on Belews Lake found

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The missing kayaker who went missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road has been found dead, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office was looking for a man who went missing Friday morning. The search was paused this weekend...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
