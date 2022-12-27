ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Snow flurries fall in metro Atlanta, lots of sunshine expected for Tuesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NoPx_0jvRPWzV00

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta got a few snow flurries on Monday, and but the extreme cold won’t last much longer.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said you can expect lots of sunshine on Tuesday after Mondays rain and snow mix.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Despite the sunny day, it is still chilly out so be cautious of patchy ice areas on the roads as you head out today.

For Tuesday, temperatures are still a little below normal but as the day progresses, temperatures will start to warm up.

During the overnight hours, skies will start to clear and the temperatures will move into the 40s and 50s as we get into Wednesday and into the weekend.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Things to know:

  • Be cautious of patchy ice
  • Temperatures still below normal
  • Warming trend approaching

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Prosecutors: ‘Office Space’ inspired Washington software engineer accused of stealing $300K

SEATTLE — A Washington state man is accused of taking more than his company’s stapler, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said that charges were filed last week against a former Zulily software engineer who allegedly transferred more than $300,000 from the company to his account, KIRO-TV reported. The moves were allegedly inspired by the 1999 cult film, “Office Space.”
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
218K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy