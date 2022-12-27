Snow flurries fall in metro Atlanta, lots of sunshine expected for Tuesday

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta got a few snow flurries on Monday, and but the extreme cold won’t last much longer.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said you can expect lots of sunshine on Tuesday after Mondays rain and snow mix.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Despite the sunny day, it is still chilly out so be cautious of patchy ice areas on the roads as you head out today.

For Tuesday, temperatures are still a little below normal but as the day progresses, temperatures will start to warm up.

During the overnight hours, skies will start to clear and the temperatures will move into the 40s and 50s as we get into Wednesday and into the weekend.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Things to know:

Be cautious of patchy ice

Temperatures still below normal

Warming trend approaching

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2022 Cox Media Group