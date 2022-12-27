Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Columbia Missourian
Columbia couple creates Gallery 717 in their yard for miniature artwork
The tiniest “residents” of 717 Westport Drive are regularly treated to lavish parties, drive-in movies, holiday dinners and, most important, an abundance of art to gaze at with their plastic, unmoving eyes. Standing at no more than 3 inches tall, the figurines are regulars at Gallery 717, a...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia rooftop bar closing after four years of service
Pressed – a rooftop bar in downtown Columbia – was open to the public one final time for New Year's Eve. The bar announced Dec. 16 on its Instagram that it would be closing to the public at the end of the year.
Columbia Missourian
'Spunky' at 100 years old, Columbia woman celebrates her big birthday
Harriet Martin dreamed of getting a 100-year birthday wish from the "Today" show's former weatherman Willard Scott. If Scott were still around, she would have received one Saturday. Instead, a Christmas tree and 6-foot gingerbread people were set aside in a community room at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace retirement center...
Columbia Missourian
Trash, recycling unaffected by holiday weekend
Despite the new year, trash and recycling pickup in Columbia will not be disrupted on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the weekly scheduled pickup of household trash and recycling will proceed as normal.
Columbia Missourian
When compassion meets bureaucracy, people are left out in the cold
The thought of about 100 unsheltered people left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures on Columbia streets the day after we celebrated, commercially or religiously, Jesus being born in a manager is jarring. All because Dec. 26 was a national holiday. All because the so called “warming centers” were closed because they are always closed on holidays.
Columbia Missourian
Limited resources left people unsheltered for hours on frigid holiday Monday
Despite a range of actions the city and others have taken to help people who are homeless in Columbia, they still have few places to get out of the cold when their usual shelters are closed. How some people struggled through this past Monday made this problem clear. Some in...
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Ashcroft is confident in Boone County’s clerk regarding Columbia school board filing
Missouri’s secretary of state is closely monitoring the controversy involving this week’s attempt by outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) to file for Columbia’s school board. Basye tried to file on Tuesday at the Aslin building, but it was a district holiday and the offices were closed....
Columbia Missourian
City accepting petitions to run for council through Jan. 10
The City of Columbia is accepting petitions to run for the First and Fifth Ward seats on the Columbia City Council. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Jan. 10. Residents who would like to run for either council seat must file a petition for office with the Columbia City Clerk's Office.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 30, 2022
Burton “Burt” Bower, 69, of Boonville and formerly of Fayette, died Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Carr-Yager Funeral Home. Christopher Tillman Moore, 37, of Boonville died Dec. 14, 2022. A visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Truth Tabernacle, 1232 Bingham Road, Boonville.
kjluradio.com
Horses saved during outbuilding fire in Gasconade County
Horses are saved during a structure fire in Gasconade County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called Friday night to a fire on Highway ZZ, about 18 miles south of Hermann. Crews had been told that animals were stuck inside an outbuilding on the property, but the homeowners were able to free the horses before crews arrived.
Baby dies from December crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Public hearing to be held to gather input on city funding
A public hearing for housing and community development needs will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, in rooms 1A/1B of City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. A news release from Columbia's Housing Programs Division said the city estimates that it will receive about $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG) and $600,000 in HOME funds in the fiscal year budget of 2024.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Thursday high temperature in Columbia sets record for Dec. 29
Thursday’s high temperature in Columbia set an all-time record for the date of Dec. 29. Temperatures peaked at 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, which was 6 degrees higher than the previous record, set in 1984. That record was 67 degrees, said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
lakeexpo.com
Condos & Homes Flooded By Busted Pipes, After Mass Power Outage At Lake Of The Ozarks [VIDEO + PHOTOS]
As temperatures plummeted at Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, suddenly the lights went off for thousands of homes and businesses in Osage Beach. But more significantly: the heat went off. Temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night and wouldn't rise above freezing...
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
