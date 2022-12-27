Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
WBUR
The biggest internet trends of 2022
Femi Oke of Al Jazeera's "The Steam" joins us to discuss the biggest online trends of 2022. This segment airs on December 30, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Comments / 0