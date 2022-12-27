Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2022 going out in Tucson style
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather persists today. The next storm system will arrive Sunday bringing rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. Today: Sunny, with a high near...
KGUN 9
Calm New Year's Eve with rain coming in the new year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we ring in the new year tonight, the weather will be calm for the festivities tonight. Today, we're seeing dry weather and temperatures in the 60s. As for the start of 2023, we'll see a storm system come our way that will bring rain, wind and mountain snow. The showers will linger into Monday before the chances increase on Tuesday. The rest of the week will dry up as high pressure conditions increase.
KGUN 9
A dry New Year's Eve in Tucson with a stormy start to 2023 on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will start to see the impacts of another storm system on Sunday with rain, wind and snow in the higher elevations. The chances for showers will linger into mid-next week with warming temperatures by Wednesday.
KGUN 9
A few more scattered showers before a quick break in the weather pattern
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day with partly cloudy skies, then a secondary impulse will pass through on the heels of yesterday's storm. This will bring a few isolated to scattered showers mainly this afternoon and evening. Expect mostly dry conditions Friday and Saturday before another storm...
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
Part of Speedway/ Kolb intersection reopens
Southbound Kolb Road is now open at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility.
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022
Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
Downtown Tucson bypass almost ready
There’s a major change coming in how you can get on I-10. KGUN9 On Your Side has an update on the project called Downtown Links.
Semi-trailer rollover shuts down Valencia Road Tuesday
A semi-trailer rollover wreck shut down Valencia Road at Interstate 10 Tuesday. According to Tucson police, the wreck caused a diesel spill.
Critical injury in train-vehicle wreck near Nogales Highway
Tucson police responded to a train and vehicle collision Thursday. The wreck was near East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
KOLD-TV
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” has landed with a thud in Arizona. In early October, with flu cases raging, RSV cases the highest in ten years and COVID cases on the rise, health officials predicted a banner year for respiratory diseases. It has not played...
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
KOLD-TV
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m. The TPD...
KOLD-TV
Fleeing the flight-mare, passengers turning to rental cars
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Car rental companies are busy this time of the year but even more so with flight cancellations happening across the country and right here in town. The Tucson International Airport has seen an influx in business. “It is just a busy time right now...
iheart.com
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Tucson
Bacon cheeseburgers are an American staple at restaurants, barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal, but some are just better than others. Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city. According to the website,...
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities. Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
Comments / 1