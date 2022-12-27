Shake Shack Opens in Springfield

On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the New York-based burger chain will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). To celebrate opening day, Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.

Additionally, as part of Shake Shack’s commitment to giving back to the community, Shake Shack Springfield will donate $1 for every burger or sandwich sold on opening day to Philabundance, a member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks leading the fight against hunger in the United States.

Shake Shack serves versions of American classics using only the best ingredients, including made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. Shake Shack Springfield will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can order pick up via app or web starting on opening day and local area delivery will be available beginning Tuesday, January 3.

Shake Shack Springfield is located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064.

