ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

Shake Shack Opens in Springfield

By Lisa Hay
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVPd0_0jvRP1xT00

On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the New York-based burger chain will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). To celebrate opening day, Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.

Additionally, as part of Shake Shack’s commitment to giving back to the community, Shake Shack Springfield will donate $1 for every burger or sandwich sold on opening day to Philabundance, a member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks leading the fight against hunger in the United States.

Shake Shack serves versions of American classics using only the best ingredients, including made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. Shake Shack Springfield will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can order pick up via app or web starting on opening day and local area delivery will be available beginning Tuesday, January 3.

Shake Shack Springfield is located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064.



Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morethanthecurve.com

PokeOno has closed in Conshohocken

PokeOno has closed its doors at 103 Fayette Street in Conshohocken and all of the signage has been removed from the building. It opened in what has been the home of El Limon in 2019. El Limon had moved around to the former Ted’s Pizza building which its ownership had purchased.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn

Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington moves NYE fireworks to Sunday night

The Wilmington riverfront fireworks have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 1, because of predicted bad weather. The show, sponsored by the Riverfront Development Corp., is expected to take place shortly after 9 p.m. over the Christina River. It can be seen from most parts of the Riverwalk, with the best viewing between the public dock and the Riverfront Market. RELATED: ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog

READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
READING, PA
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
589
Followers
247
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy