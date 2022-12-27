ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio State Buckeyes playing exactly their game while leading Georgia: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts

ATLANTA -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Georgia 28-24 at the half of the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. * Ohio State is playing the kind of game it needs to play to have a chance. I thought the Buckeyes would move the ball on the best defense in the country, and they have. But Ohio State also hasn’t slowed down the Georgia offense other than an interception by linebacker Steele Chambers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State freshman Dallan Hayden makes first start in Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia

ATLANTA — Miyan Williams is healthy and in uniform, but he was not the first Ohio State football running back on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Freshman Dallan Hayden received the start against Georgia. It is the first start of his career in his first postseason game. Hayden remained in the game for the Buckeyes’ second series.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football's national championship hopes slip away in 42-41 loss to Georgia in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — To dethrone defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night, Ohio State football needed to be everything it wasn’t the last time it took the field. It needed incendiary offense and back-breaking plays from unlikely sources. It needed an assertive defensive stop, then another, then another. It most of all needed the confident presence demanded of teams who play for national championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Georgia Peach Bowl champions gear: Shirts, hats, more as Bulldogs advance to College Football Playoff title game

Top-seeded Georgia escaped Ohio State to win the Peach Bowl on Saturday, sending the Bulldogs back to the College Football Playoff national championship game to try to defend their title. Dawgs fans looking for merchandise to commemorate their Peach Bowl win and spot in the Jan. 9 title game have lots of options, including plenty of shirts and hats.
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

Ohio State's Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury

ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set to do battle in the College Football Playoff at the Peach...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen

ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code: get $1K insurance for Ohio State-Georgia

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio State is getting ready to take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff, but bettors can gear up for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
