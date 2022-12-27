Read full article on original website
Ohio State Buckeyes playing exactly their game while leading Georgia: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts
ATLANTA -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Georgia 28-24 at the half of the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. * Ohio State is playing the kind of game it needs to play to have a chance. I thought the Buckeyes would move the ball on the best defense in the country, and they have. But Ohio State also hasn’t slowed down the Georgia offense other than an interception by linebacker Steele Chambers.
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Live updates, stats and highlights from Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After almost four weeks of waiting, Ohio State and Georgia will finally face off on Saturday night in Atlanta at the 2022 Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal. The Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and Ohio State has not played since losing by 22...
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football made it from the end of the regular season to Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia without incurring any additional significant injuries. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is listed as a game-time decision. All players listed as unavailable, though, were already known...
Ohio State freshman Dallan Hayden makes first start in Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia
ATLANTA — Miyan Williams is healthy and in uniform, but he was not the first Ohio State football running back on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Freshman Dallan Hayden received the start against Georgia. It is the first start of his career in his first postseason game. Hayden remained in the game for the Buckeyes’ second series.
Ohio State football’s national championship hopes slip away in 42-41 loss to Georgia in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — To dethrone defending national champion Georgia on Saturday night, Ohio State football needed to be everything it wasn’t the last time it took the field. It needed incendiary offense and back-breaking plays from unlikely sources. It needed an assertive defensive stop, then another, then another. It most of all needed the confident presence demanded of teams who play for national championships.
Georgia Peach Bowl champions gear: Shirts, hats, more as Bulldogs advance to College Football Playoff title game
Top-seeded Georgia escaped Ohio State to win the Peach Bowl on Saturday, sending the Bulldogs back to the College Football Playoff national championship game to try to defend their title. Dawgs fans looking for merchandise to commemorate their Peach Bowl win and spot in the Jan. 9 title game have lots of options, including plenty of shirts and hats.
Michigan can’t hold up its end of Ohio State football rematch in national championship game
ATLANTA — So much for The Game, The Sequel. What could have been the biggest game in Big Ten football history — a national championship rematch between Ohio State and Michigan — fizzled with TCU’s thrilling 51-45 victory over the Wolverines in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal.
Xavier Johnson’s spin-move touchdown gives Ohio State a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State football’s season opened with a big touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Johnson. The former walk-on used another well-timed touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. And he conjured a technique from OSU lore to finish the play.
Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Sitting at his locker, one of the first inside the entrance to Ohio State football’s locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Marvin Harrison Jr. showed no signs of trauma or distress. About 90 minutes earlier, the All-America receiver lay crumpled underneath a goal post. He elevated to...
Ohio State played its version of winning football -- but couldn’t find a way to win: Doug Lesmerises
ATLANTA -- On the biggest day in the history of Big Ten football, against the toughest competition in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night, on the last day of the year, presented to the world the best version of themselves. Indoors, in the heart of the South,...
Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury
ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
What would an Ohio State vs. Michigan national championship game look like?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kirk Herbstreit can’t even think about it yet. Ahead of this weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State and Michigan fans are preparing for history. Only one win each separates college football’s greatest rivalry from the sport’s biggest prize. The Game for The...
Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen
ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
