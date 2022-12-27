From Nick Chubb to now, Georgia’s running back rotation rolls on, with Ohio State football up next

Read full article on original website
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Bengals might start practice squad offensive lineman against Bills on Monday night
CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s a new name in the mix for the Bengals’ starting right tackle job. No, it’s not Andrew Whitworth. While Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t plan on announcing who will start in place of the injured La’el Collins (knee) before Monday’s game, the information came earlier in the afternoon thanks to a slip of the tongue from quarterback Joe Burrow.
Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set to do battle in the College Football Playoff at the Peach...
Joe Burrow will put the Bengals on his back Monday night against the Bills: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ chances at the top seed will rise or fall based on Joe Burrow’s performance on Monday night against the Bills. Burrow has typically risen to the occasion in those moments throughout his career and he should put up some big numbers whether he’s able to help Cincinnati come away with a win or not.
In NFL locker rooms, former Buckeyes and Bulldogs fight for trash-talk supremacy ahead of Ohio State vs. Georgia
BEREA, Ohio - Nick Chubb tilted his head and listened intently to the interview occurring on his left. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Chubb’s locker neighbor and an Ohio State alumnus, said he liked his Buckeyes to beat Georgia in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Chubb, the former Bulldog,...
Browns at Commanders: Picks for Sunday’s Week 17 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Commanders will meet on Sunday in an AFC-NFC crossover game with no implications for one team and a whole bunch for the other. The Browns are out of the playoff race at 6-9 and are fully focused on next season. The Commanders, however, are still in it, entering Sunday in the NFC’s seventh spot at 7-7-1 and fighting to get to the postseason.
Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
Evaluating the Bengals’ options at right tackle for Monday’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have a decision to make at right tackle for Monday Night Football. After La’el Collins went down with a left knee injury, the Bengals turned to Hakeem Adeniji to man their right tackle spot. Now, there appear to be two options to start at tackle against the Bills: Adeniji, and Isaiah Prince.
TCU Fiesta Bowl champions gear: T-shirts, hats, hoodies, more as team heads to College Football Playoff championship game
TCU upset Michigan in a wild Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night to propel the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU fans looking for merchandise to commemorate their Fiesta Bowl win and spot in the Jan. 9 title game have plenty of options, including lots of shirts and hats.
Sam Hubbard a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard wants to be in the lineup on Monday night against the Bills. Hubbard told reporters on Friday the calf injury he suffered against Tampa Bay earlier this month is something he’s been dealing with for a couple of weeks and it got to the point where he had to shut things down.
Deshaun Watson under pressure and more to watch when the Browns face the Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. -- The weather won’t be frightful for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, but the defensive front he’s facing is pretty scary. The Commanders enter Week 17 third in the league with 98 quarterback hits, trailing only the New York Jets with 103 and the 49ers with 102.
Why Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backing Kevin Stefanski matters: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson once again backed up his head coach and play-caller on Thursday when he addressed the media. It’s the second week in a row he’s came out in support of Stefanski. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe talked about why...
Why the Bengals are prepped for an offensive outburst on Monday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow is going to have to rely on Ja’Marr Chase early, and very often, on Monday. The reasons for this are two-fold, and frankly fairly simple. The Bengals are set to have a new right tackle on Monday against the Bills. Whether that’s Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji, it will be the first start for either this season. Don’t expect the Bengals to wait around to see if either one of them can hold up in pass protection.
OC Alex Van Pelt: Browns would’ve gone for 2 vs. Saints; Nick Chubb rushing title would be ‘exceptional’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt revealed Thursday that the Browns would’ve gone for 2 had they scored a touchdown on their final drive in Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. “I think that’s where we were heading,” Van Pelt said Thursday. “I know...
