Columbus, OH

From Nick Chubb to now, Georgia’s running back rotation rolls on, with Ohio State football up next

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals might start practice squad offensive lineman against Bills on Monday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio — There’s a new name in the mix for the Bengals’ starting right tackle job. No, it’s not Andrew Whitworth. While Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t plan on announcing who will start in place of the injured La’el Collins (knee) before Monday’s game, the information came earlier in the afternoon thanks to a slip of the tongue from quarterback Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set to do battle in the College Football Playoff at the Peach...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Browns at Commanders: Picks for Sunday’s Week 17 game from cleveland.com staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Commanders will meet on Sunday in an AFC-NFC crossover game with no implications for one team and a whole bunch for the other. The Browns are out of the playoff race at 6-9 and are fully focused on next season. The Commanders, however, are still in it, entering Sunday in the NFC’s seventh spot at 7-7-1 and fighting to get to the postseason.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Josh Allen presents MVP-caliber challenge for Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn’t want Monday’s night game to help Josh Allen make the case for this year’s MVP award. Anarumo readily admits the quarterback is playing at a MVP-level this season — and even went so far as to label him a future Hall of Famer — but the goal for this week is keeping him in check so Cincinnati can knock off the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and he knows that won’t be easy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Bengals are prepped for an offensive outburst on Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow is going to have to rely on Ja’Marr Chase early, and very often, on Monday. The reasons for this are two-fold, and frankly fairly simple. The Bengals are set to have a new right tackle on Monday against the Bills. Whether that’s Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji, it will be the first start for either this season. Don’t expect the Bengals to wait around to see if either one of them can hold up in pass protection.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow & friends: Notable Caesars Ohio 2023 player futures

Whether you call him Joe Cool, Joey Franchise or Joe Brrr, as teammate Ja’Marr Chase opts to informally utter, one thing is for certain: Joe Burrow is one of those dudes. The Cincinnati Bengals stud quarterback is simply one of those NFL ballers whose DNA never allows his team to admit defeat without a fight.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
