The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling, or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roadside. Pushing snow on public roadways becomes an increasing issue with each snowstorm during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO