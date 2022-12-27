Read full article on original website
MN Minimum Wage Raises Jan 1st
(St. Paul, MN) — New year, new paycheck. Minnesota’s minimum wage is getting a slight bump on January 1st. Both small and large employers will have to adjust worker’s hourly rates for inflation. Large employers will owe workers ten-59 an hour, while small businesses will pay eight-63 an hour. In the Twin Cities, minimum wage rates are 15-dollars an hour for large employers and 13-50 for small businesses.
Walz signs order aimed at reducing propane delivery backlog
Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials say there’s a backlog of more than 200-thousand homes that use propane as their primary heating source.
MnDOT reminds public not to push snow onto roads
The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling, or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roadside. Pushing snow on public roadways becomes an increasing issue with each snowstorm during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Mega Millions $640 Million Jackpot Generating Excitement in Minnesota
The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since late October and it is now estimated at 640-million dollars for Friday’s drawing. The Minnesota Lottery’s Marie Hinton says it’s not generating as much buzz as the two-billion-dollar Powerball in November, but ticket sales are on the rise:
Properly dispose of holiday greens
If you’re getting ready to take down your live Christmas tree, remember that putting it into backyard woods or a compost pile, or dumping it roadside, could spread a number of possible invasive pests into Minnesota’s environment. The state Ag Department’s Angie Ambourn says even leaving the tree outside just for the rest of the winter is problematic:
