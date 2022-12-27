Read full article on original website
Related
ledinside.com
Toshiba Develops Transparent Photoluminescent Phosphor for LED, Sensing and Security Printing Applications
TOKYO—Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) has unveiled a technology breakthrough in photoluminescence, a novel phosphor that delivers excellent solubility in polymers or organic solvents, where it is transparent and colorless under visible light, and that emits persistent red-light emissions under UV light, with excellent color purity and a luminescence six times that of current phosphors. These characteristics open up many potential applications in areas that include LED lighting, displays, deep UV sensing, security printing, and pesticide residue testing.
Comments / 0