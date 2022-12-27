ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party

By Kenni Jones
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot in the foot and has been transported to Grant Medical Center, while the other four took themselves to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Missing twin returns home from Indianapolis

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Comments / 13

Connie Nania
4d ago

Good luck getting any resolution,on Easter morning there was a fatal shooting at an Airbnb ,no arrests made,and not even the name of the person who rented the place for this ,,"free for all" teen debacle.Airbnb,hides all info,good luck!!!

Reply(2)
12
Little Italian Lady
4d ago

why the H would anyone that had any common sense put an airbnb in that neighborhood

Reply(3)
13
Jimbo
4d ago

So much for Airbnb's crack down on places being used for parties!!! No pun intended on the use of the word "crack!!!"

Reply
5
 

Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
