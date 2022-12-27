5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot in the foot and has been transported to Grant Medical Center, while the other four took themselves to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.

There is no suspect information at this time.

