Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Terrorist Infiltration in Anatot, Near Jerusalem
An Arab terrorist on Thursday evening infiltrated the Jerusalem area town of Anatot, also known as Almon. Anatot police and other security personnel immediately responded to the warning that a gunman broke into a home on Mord Nahal Perat Street, according to officials in the Benjamin Region. Anatot, home to...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
The Jewish Press
Israel Set to Tax Foreign Government Support for Civil NGOs
The new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pass a law that would tax foreign government support for civil nonprofit organizations, Haaretz reported Thursday. The move, written into the coalition agreement between Likud and Otzma Yehudit, is expected to take place 180 days from Thursday, the day...
The Jewish Press
Truth Two Power
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher celebrate the incoming Israeli government and pray for its success. Ben Bresky on the life and times of Rabbi Chaim Drukman. And Rav Mike Feuer on Joseph’s ascension to the throne of Egypt and the ability to re-see a dark reality through a Godly lens.
The Jewish Press
Biden Vows to Oppose New Israeli Government Policies But ‘Looks Forward’ to Working with Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the start of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth Israeli government, vowing to work together with Netanyahu, who he noted has been his friend “for decades.”. Netanyahu and his coalition partners were sworn into office earlier in the day; the...
The Jewish Press
Major Spike in Judea and Samaria Shooting Attacks, IDF Stats Reveal
As 2022 draws to a close, the Israel Defense Forces has summarized its operational activities for the past year, which included dozens of reported strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and dozens of special operations. Dozens of enemy cyber attacks were thwarted, the IDF’s figures reveal. The Lebanese arena...
The Jewish Press
Russia, Ukraine Prefer Netanyahu over Lapid – But Can He Love Them Both Equally?
President Vladimir Putin called Benjamin Netanyahu on December 21 to congratulate him on his election victory and the formation of his new government. The two leaders issued a joint statement saying they discussed several issues, chief among them the war in Ukraine. The call took place while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was visiting the US, in fact, it was shortly after he met with President Joe Biden.
The Jewish Press
Vile: Gantz Issues Military Closure on Ramat Migron on his Last Day in Office
Elisha Yered, who calls himself an “eternal hilltop youth,” but works for a living as a media consultant for MK Limor Sonn Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit), tweeted Thursday night: “Returning from a long day of swearing in a government in the Knesset, and it turns out someone had arranged a surprise for me. A closed military area order was imposed on our hill in the last few hours, and, basically, with the swing of a pen it puts the families on the hill and my wife, who gave birth a week ago, at risk of being arrested for being at home.”
The Jewish Press
Barrage of Rockets on Kiev, Country-Wide Air Raid Alert
An air raid alert was declared in all of Ukraine on Saturday and sirens began to sound in southern Ukraine around noon, following a barrage of Russian rockets on the capital Kiev. Kiev was under a large-scale Russian bombardment on New Year’s Eve. The rockets hit residential buildings and a...
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Taking Down Empress Catherine the Great’s Monument in Odessa, a City She Founded
Empress Catherine II, a.k.a. Catherine the Great (1729 – 1796) ruled Russia from 1762 to 1796 and inspired a renaissance of culture and the sciences that brought on the founding of many new cities, universities, and theaters, alongside large-scale immigration from the rest of Europe, and the universal recognition of Russia as one of the great powers of Europe.
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayigash: The Historic Opportunity
Nearly every foreign land that Jews have settled in throughout history was initially a safe refuge or land of opportunity. And in almost every instance, our false sense of security was shattered. Parshat Vayigash concludes with an ominous statement that has echoed throughout our history. “Thus Israel settled in the...
The Jewish Press
Former Nazi Camp Secretary, 97, Challenges Her Conviction
The conviction of a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary for participation in the murder of more than 10,000 people in the Holocaust was appealed, a German court announced on Wednesday. The defense team of Irmgard Furchner, the first woman tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades, and a second...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Launches 37th Israeli Government, Promises to Stop Iran and Build Bullet Train
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium at the Knesset on Thursday to launch his new government, announcing it would focus on three main goals. First, he said, it would prevent Iran from “developing an arsenal of atomic weapons that will threaten us and the whole world.” Second, it would develop Israel’s infrastructure and deliver “a flourishing economy to every part of Israel.” Third, it would expand “the circle of peace with Arab states with the goal of ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.”
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Population Approaches 10M as 2022 Draws to a Close
The population of the Jewish State grew by 2.2 percent over the course of 2022, reaching 9.656 million souls, according to the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Israel also lost 52,000 citizens, who died in 2022, including 4,000 expats living abroad for more than a year. A...
The Jewish Press
American-Born Ron Dermer Appointed Netanyahu’s Strategic Affairs Minister
Forever the magician pulling unexpected rabbits out of his hat, on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added a Minister who is not an MK to his government: his former strategic and campaign consultant Ron Dermer will serve as his Minister of Strategic Affairs. Dermer was born in Miami Beach, Florida....
Comments / 0