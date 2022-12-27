Read full article on original website
Roberta Hahn
4d ago
Time for Illinoians to become … Floridians or whatever State they want to move too!! That’s more of a Safety Act!! Get the heck out of ILLINOIS!
FJB Lets Go Brandon
4d ago
so stupid is this law. it now makes all Illinoisans victims and gives criminals the right to kill you without consequences.
Kimberly Humphreys
4d ago
Pritzker you go to school and look at different hair styles and colors when I was in school 45 years ago you wore your correct color you was born with and that was it
State of Illinois appeals decision blocking elimination of cash bail
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is seeking to overturn a judge's ruling blocking a new state law supported by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that eliminates cash bail.
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
Illinois Supreme Court halts implementation of cashless bail provision of SAFE-T Act
The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court on New Year's Eve delayed implementation of cashless bail across the state, which was set to go into effect Sunday, New Year's Day. No cash bail, part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, was included in the controversial SAFE-T Act passed by...
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
advantagenews.com
New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
Gun control advocates question Illinois’ proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. They could vote on the bill in the next couple of weeks. Gun control advocates have long called for assault weapon bans at both the state and federal level, but that proposal is now on […]
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
cilfm.com
Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson files temporary restraining order against Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Williamson County is going up against Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul regarding the SAFE-T Act. Raoul’s notice of appeal requests the high court reverse Wednesday’s ruling by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional. The restraining order, filed by Williamson...
Illinois awaits judge’s decision on SAFE-T Act
A self-imposed deadline put in place by a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge to make a ruling on the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act arrived Wednesday, but an official ruling has yet to be made.
kbsi23.com
Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 54 counties at COVID elevated levels
CHICAGO – As Illinois prepares to celebrate the New Year, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the CDC is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
wmay.com
Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day
Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
9 New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Medical Bills in 2023
In a matter of days, nearly 200 new laws will take effect across Illinois. A chunk of the bills focus on the health and wellbeing of residents, and among them are some that could impact your medical bills in 2023. From state requirements for insurance companies to cover a wide...
