Read full article on original website
John Smith
4d ago
Good for them we need more trees like this honestly it be good for everyone including nature itself.
Reply
7
JenRaven
4d ago
Should try to harvest the acorns and plant a lot more of the trees 🌳
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead
Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
chelseaupdate.com
Let it Snow(birds): Guide to Michigan’s Winter Finches
(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information and photos in this story.) As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range. The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research...
Lobster mobsters, jumping plant lice, and more invasive species talks coming
Michigan’s recurring webinar series will return in January with conversations about invasive species that harm the environment across the state. The NotMISpecies webinar series will continue in the new year with sessions that focus on both invasive plants and animals. Sessions will be on Jan. 18, Feb. 7, and March 21.
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan
I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
wcmu.org
Michigan communities are addressing coastal hazards with resilience projects
When people hear “coastline,” they often think of Massachusetts or California – but Michigan is also considered a coastal state, with the longest freshwater coastline in the country. Teresa Homsi reports on how communities are protecting their shorelines... The concept is of a rain garden is simple:...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Future emergency order limitations, extra judgeships: Whitmer’s last bills signed in 2022
Should a governor issue another emergency epidemic order in the future, the head of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services would be capped in how long they could limit patients or residents of health or assisted living facilities from receiving visitors. That’s after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into...
103.3 WKFR
5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide
I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
Comments / 7