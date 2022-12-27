A sweet soul, Ida Moshier of Spearfish left this earth on December 26, 2022. Ida Sheldon was born on July 26, 1947 to Claude and Alice Sheldon in Huron, SD. She grew up on the family farm north of Carpenter, SD. She attended country school through the 6th grade and graduated from Doland High School. One of her highlights of high school was when Ida participated with the Doland Marching Band at the inauguration parade for Hubert Humphrey. Following high school Ida attended South Dakota State University, where in her sophomore year she met her future husband, Clarence Moshier, they were married four years later. Ida obtained a BS degree from both SDSU and NDSU.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO