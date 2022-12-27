Roberta A. Ellis, 94 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully in her home on December 27, 2022. Roberta was born on February 4, 1928 in Duncombe, IA to Irvin and Agnes Reckard. She was the eldest of four children growing up in Northwest Iowa. After graduating from high school she moved west to Wyoming where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. She met and married John A “Jack” Ellis, on December 27, 1952. They were prominent sheep ranchers in the Casper area. She was an active member of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association & Cow Belle’s. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, square-dancing, sewing and playing bridge. They were parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she volunteered at the Parish store as well as the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO