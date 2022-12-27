Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Police say recent gun violence tied to Towne East Mall shooting in March
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a recent uptick in gang violence is connected to the March 15 shooting at Towne East Mall. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan held a press conference Friday morning, inviting local community and religious leaders to discuss the recent increase in violence in the community.
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured two
A Wichita man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in east Wichita made his first appearance in court on Friday.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
KAKE TV
Wichita Police report increase in violent crime, gang-related activity ahead of New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are sounding the alarm ahead of the New Year’s holiday after an increase in violent crime across the city. Police said they have seen an uptick since mid-December. The department held a press conference Friday with city leaders and community members in response.
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
KWCH.com
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a shooting that critically injured that left a 23-year-old man and a 17-year old girl with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning. Tmori Wright, a 24-year-old from Wichita, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after the shooting...
kfdi.com
Man arrested for east Wichita shooting
Jail records show a man has been arrested for Tuesday morning’s shooting that left two people with critical injuries. The 24-year-old has been booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Just before 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There...
KWCH.com
Police: Wichita man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 20-year-old Dantevious Jones has been found and is safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Wichita police, community members address sharp uptick in shootings, call for calm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police, city leaders and community members came together Friday to address a sharp uptick in shootings. Gangs, juveniles, and guns are the common themes with the rise in violent crimes. With New Year’s Day coming up Sunday, those gathered at a WPD press conference expressed...
WPD arrests double murder suspect in northwest Wichita
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man who is suspected to have killed two people in a quadruple shooting in southeast Wichita over the weekend.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
KWCH.com
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
KAKE TV
Wichita police officers recount moment of ‘divine grace’ after saving children from smoke inhalation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - First responders are crediting two of their own for saving the lives of two young children from smoke inhalation last week. Wichita Police said officers Jerrad Daniels and Travis Cox pulled a two-year-old boy and three-month-old baby from their home last Wednesday after a fire broke out inside. Investigators said their mother left all three kids home alone.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
KWCH.com
Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home
Thieves stole Sport Burger's air conditioner. This isn't the first time the popular burger stand was targeted. The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Food sales tax rate drops Jan. 1. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kansas...
KAKE TV
WPD will be out in full force this weekend looking for drunk drivers ahead of New Year's
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While most of us will be celebrating New Year's with friends and family this weekend, the Wichita Police Department will be working overtime to make sure the roads stay safe. "Probably just go to a party, New Year's party," said Eli Gamber. "I'm just excited for...
Arkansas City police arrest 3 on suspicion of theft, drug charges
Arkansas City police have arrested three people on suspicion of shoplifting and drug distribution.
KWCH.com
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
KWCH.com
17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m.: Wichita Police say a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, both from Wichita, were critically injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting. Officers reached the scene of the shooting at around 5:55 a.m. and found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
