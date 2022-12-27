Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Coolio's 10 Kids May Become Beneficiaries After Rapper Died Without Will
Coolio passed away suddenly without leaving a will behind. Since he didn't leave any specific directions, his children could end up splitting his entire estate. According to a report the L.A. Times published on Wednesday, December 28, a former manager for the rapper, born Artis Ivey Jr., filed a probate case that will determine the exact value of the late rapper's estate. Legal documents state that his 10 children are listed as his next of kin. The adult offspring are considered to be "probable beneficiaries." His children are Grtis Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Milan Ivey, Darius Ivey, Zhaneand Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Kate Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Artisha Ivey, and Artis Ivey III.
iheart.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby
Alyssa Scott revealed on social media Thursday (December 29) that she gave birth to her second child with the Wild N' Out star, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon. She previously announced she was pregnant last month. Scott and Cannon share another son, Zen, but he died last year at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
iheart.com
North West Gives Sister Chicago Adorable Makeover On TikTok
North West and her little sister Chicago are taking on a recent TikTok trend where you transform a family member by dressing them in your own clothes. The 9-year-old took to her joint account with her mother Kim Kardashian to show off the makeover she gave her younger sibling. "Turning...
iheart.com
Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Made Dolly Parton 'Clutch Her Pearls'
Miley Cyrus revealed that her godmother Dolly Parton had a shocking reaction when she told her she wanted to change her appearance. During an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Miley shared Dolly's hilarious response to the pop star wanting to dye her hair. "I've never seen Dolly actually scared," Miley...
