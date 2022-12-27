ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, SD

kotatv.com

Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“Within minutes, there was crash after crash that got called in.” Pennington County officials share their experiences working through Winter Storm Diaz

RAPID CITY, S.D.–With the remnants of Winter Storm Diaz melting away, two members of local law enforcement organizations share their stories of working through the storm. Senior Deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Jeff Jones and Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Maciejewski describe what it was like for them in the brutally cold conditions.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69

Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 of Spearfish passed away on December 19, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. Roger was born on February 28, 1953 in Huron, SD and attended school there. He came to the hills area after the Rapid City Flood in 1972 to help and took to the hills area. At this time he completed his passion for working on cars. His first project he did was a completely restored pickup and this is when his hobby started. He also restored a white 1930 Model A Coupe and a 1940 Sedan.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made following Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Ida Moshier

A sweet soul, Ida Moshier of Spearfish left this earth on December 26, 2022. Ida Sheldon was born on July 26, 1947 to Claude and Alice Sheldon in Huron, SD. She grew up on the family farm north of Carpenter, SD. She attended country school through the 6th grade and graduated from Doland High School. One of her highlights of high school was when Ida participated with the Doland Marching Band at the inauguration parade for Hubert Humphrey. Following high school Ida attended South Dakota State University, where in her sophomore year she met her future husband, Clarence Moshier, they were married four years later. Ida obtained a BS degree from both SDSU and NDSU.
SPEARFISH, SD
sdpb.org

Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site

Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roberta A. Ellis, 94

Roberta A. Ellis, 94 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully in her home on December 27, 2022. Roberta was born on February 4, 1928 in Duncombe, IA to Irvin and Agnes Reckard. She was the eldest of four children growing up in Northwest Iowa. After graduating from high school she moved west to Wyoming where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. She met and married John A “Jack” Ellis, on December 27, 1952. They were prominent sheep ranchers in the Casper area. She was an active member of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association & Cow Belle’s. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, square-dancing, sewing and playing bridge. They were parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she volunteered at the Parish store as well as the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Locals awarded $35,000 for apprenticeships

STURGIS — Bear Butte Gardens is among four recipients of $35,000 from the Department of Labor and Regulation to assist in developing high school registered apprenticeships. The other recipients include Belle Fourche School District, Harrisburg School District, and Dakota State University.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Area sports 2022 review: May through August

SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created a great number of memories in 2022. The Black Hills Pioneer is revisiting some of those in a three-part series that is running through Saturday, Dec. 31. This second installment addresses the months of May through August.
SPEARFISH, SD

