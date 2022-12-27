Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
newscenter1.tv
“Within minutes, there was crash after crash that got called in.” Pennington County officials share their experiences working through Winter Storm Diaz
RAPID CITY, S.D.–With the remnants of Winter Storm Diaz melting away, two members of local law enforcement organizations share their stories of working through the storm. Senior Deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Jeff Jones and Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle Maciejewski describe what it was like for them in the brutally cold conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
Black Hills Pioneer
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 of Spearfish passed away on December 19, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. Roger was born on February 28, 1953 in Huron, SD and attended school there. He came to the hills area after the Rapid City Flood in 1972 to help and took to the hills area. At this time he completed his passion for working on cars. His first project he did was a completely restored pickup and this is when his hobby started. He also restored a white 1930 Model A Coupe and a 1940 Sedan.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department seeking public’s help in identifying Christmas Eve robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Christmas Eve robbery that occurred at 2730 W. Main Street. The suspect entered the casino and demanded money from an employee who complied, and the suspect then left on foot.
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
Black Hills Pioneer
Area sports 2022 review: September through December
SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created a great number of memories in 2022. The Black Hills Pioneer is revisiting some of those in a three-part series that is running through Saturday, Dec. 31.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
newscenter1.tv
Proposal to draft a resolution to prohibit TikTok on city-issued devices moves to full Rapid City council after 3-2 vote
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Following action in the State and the House, Rapid City Councilman Jason Salamun, Ward 3, proposed to draft a resolution to prohibit TikTok on city-issued devices. While drafting the resolution, it would also include restricting access to TikTok on city networks and prohibiting city accounts...
Black Hills Pioneer
Ida Moshier
A sweet soul, Ida Moshier of Spearfish left this earth on December 26, 2022. Ida Sheldon was born on July 26, 1947 to Claude and Alice Sheldon in Huron, SD. She grew up on the family farm north of Carpenter, SD. She attended country school through the 6th grade and graduated from Doland High School. One of her highlights of high school was when Ida participated with the Doland Marching Band at the inauguration parade for Hubert Humphrey. Following high school Ida attended South Dakota State University, where in her sophomore year she met her future husband, Clarence Moshier, they were married four years later. Ida obtained a BS degree from both SDSU and NDSU.
sdpb.org
Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site
Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roberta A. Ellis, 94
Roberta A. Ellis, 94 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully in her home on December 27, 2022. Roberta was born on February 4, 1928 in Duncombe, IA to Irvin and Agnes Reckard. She was the eldest of four children growing up in Northwest Iowa. After graduating from high school she moved west to Wyoming where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. She met and married John A “Jack” Ellis, on December 27, 1952. They were prominent sheep ranchers in the Casper area. She was an active member of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association & Cow Belle’s. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, square-dancing, sewing and playing bridge. They were parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she volunteered at the Parish store as well as the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
Black Hills Pioneer
Locals awarded $35,000 for apprenticeships
STURGIS — Bear Butte Gardens is among four recipients of $35,000 from the Department of Labor and Regulation to assist in developing high school registered apprenticeships. The other recipients include Belle Fourche School District, Harrisburg School District, and Dakota State University.
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in South Dakota
The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Area sports 2022 review: May through August
SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created a great number of memories in 2022. The Black Hills Pioneer is revisiting some of those in a three-part series that is running through Saturday, Dec. 31. This second installment addresses the months of May through August.
Comments / 1