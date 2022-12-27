Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Montana legislators to review a bill that would regulate sober living houses
In the upcoming year, a bill will be reviewed by the Montana Legislature that would regulate sober living homes in the state and would make a massive impact in Billings.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appoints Ninth Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment of Quentin Ray as Ninth Judicial District Attorney. According to the news release from Grisham’s office, Ray will begin in the position on Dec. 31, 2022, with the district that includes Curry and Roosevelt […]
Walz signs order aimed at reducing propane delivery backlog
Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials say there’s a backlog of more than 200-thousand homes that use propane as their primary heating source.
MN Minimum Wage Raises Jan 1st
(St. Paul, MN) — New year, new paycheck. Minnesota’s minimum wage is getting a slight bump on January 1st. Both small and large employers will have to adjust worker’s hourly rates for inflation. Large employers will owe workers ten-59 an hour, while small businesses will pay eight-63 an hour. In the Twin Cities, minimum wage rates are 15-dollars an hour for large employers and 13-50 for small businesses.
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
Prevent Lung Cancer by Testing your Home for Radon
In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis to homeowners beginning January 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.” Short-term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front Street in St. Peter, Minnesota. If you are interested, Brown-Nicollet staff suggests that you please call the office at 507-934-7089 before coming in to be sure that kits are still available.
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
Noem parts with health secretary after discovering state contracted with transgender group
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, announced the retirement of Health Secretary Joan Adam on the heels of learning that the state Health Department contracted with a transgender activist group.
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
MnDOT reminds public not to push snow onto roads
The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling, or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roadside. Pushing snow on public roadways becomes an increasing issue with each snowstorm during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Mega Millions $640 Million Jackpot Generating Excitement in Minnesota
The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since late October and it is now estimated at 640-million dollars for Friday’s drawing. The Minnesota Lottery’s Marie Hinton says it’s not generating as much buzz as the two-billion-dollar Powerball in November, but ticket sales are on the rise:
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs to Scrap Arizona’s Position As Top State for School Choice
When Katie Hobbs becomes Arizona’s next governor, she plans to utilize the support of teachers’ union lobbyists to undo the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Hobbs promised on her campaign website she would be “addressing unaccountable expansion of school vouchers”:. Too often, Republicans have...
Properly dispose of holiday greens
If you’re getting ready to take down your live Christmas tree, remember that putting it into backyard woods or a compost pile, or dumping it roadside, could spread a number of possible invasive pests into Minnesota’s environment. The state Ag Department’s Angie Ambourn says even leaving the tree outside just for the rest of the winter is problematic:
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
A Republican is seeking to throw out his daughter's absentee ballot after she voted for his Democratic opponent, a report says
New Jersey Republican committeeman Tom Baio said he regretted sending his daughter, who voted Democratic, a vote-by-mail ballot.
Illinois Senator Dies Unexpectedly
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who was "instrumental" in the state's recent changes to their SAFE-T Act crime bill, has reportedly died unexpectedly, according to the Associated Press.
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
