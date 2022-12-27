ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

hot967.fm

Walz signs order aimed at reducing propane delivery backlog

Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials say there’s a backlog of more than 200-thousand homes that use propane as their primary heating source.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

MN Minimum Wage Raises Jan 1st

(St. Paul, MN) — New year, new paycheck. Minnesota’s minimum wage is getting a slight bump on January 1st. Both small and large employers will have to adjust worker’s hourly rates for inflation. Large employers will owe workers ten-59 an hour, while small businesses will pay eight-63 an hour. In the Twin Cities, minimum wage rates are 15-dollars an hour for large employers and 13-50 for small businesses.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Prevent Lung Cancer by Testing your Home for Radon

In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis to homeowners beginning January 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.” Short-term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front Street in St. Peter, Minnesota. If you are interested, Brown-Nicollet staff suggests that you please call the office at 507-934-7089 before coming in to be sure that kits are still available.
SAINT PETER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
hot967.fm

MnDOT reminds public not to push snow onto roads

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling, or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roadside. Pushing snow on public roadways becomes an increasing issue with each snowstorm during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Properly dispose of holiday greens

If you’re getting ready to take down your live Christmas tree, remember that putting it into backyard woods or a compost pile, or dumping it roadside, could spread a number of possible invasive pests into Minnesota’s environment. The state Ag Department’s Angie Ambourn says even leaving the tree outside just for the rest of the winter is problematic:
MINNESOTA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE

