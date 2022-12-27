ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MiddleEasy

Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar

TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
ComicBook

Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown

It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestletalk.com

Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown

He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event

UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
MMAmania.com

Video: Instagram stunt gone-wrong sidelines Paige VanZant from AEW and KnuckleMania with broken foot

Paige VanZant hasn’t competed in combat sports since a July 2021 decision loss to Rachael Ostovich at BareKnuckle FC 19. After a mysterious last-minute fight cancelation for BKFC London, the promotion had hopes that “12 Guage” would return for its big annual “KnuckleMania” event in Feb. 2023, but alas ... Paige just revealed on her social media accounts that she broke her foot and won’t be doing anything without crutches for awhile.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC fighter and Ramzan Kadyrov-ally Abdul-Kerim Edilov passes away at 31 under mysterious circumstances

Former UFC light-heavyweight prospect Abdul-Kerim Edilov has reportedly passed away at 31 years old. The news was initially reported by Chechen opposition movements 1ADAT and Niyso on their telegram channels. The report stated that he passed away earlier today, but no cause of death was given. It’s worth noting that Edilov was a strong ally of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces Rizin signing, plans to compete in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao appeared on Saturday’s Rizin FF 40 broadcast and announced his intention to compete for the promotion in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an in-ring appearance. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”

