Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood extends short-term rental moratorium
DEADWOOD — A temporary 180-day short-term rental moratorium enacted by the Deadwood City Commission was proposed for extension at a first reading Dec. 20 and will go into effect for another 180 days, should it pass second reading Jan. 3, 2023. “The current moratorium is set to expire, so...
Black Hills Pioneer
Area sports 2022 review: September through December
SPEARFISH — Area sports teams created a great number of memories in 2022. The Black Hills Pioneer is revisiting some of those in a three-part series that is running through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 of Spearfish passed away on December 19, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. Roger was born on February 28, 1953 in Huron, SD and attended school there. He came to the hills area after the Rapid City Flood in 1972 to help and took to the hills area. At this time he completed his passion for working on cars. His first project he did was a completely restored pickup and this is when his hobby started. He also restored a white 1930 Model A Coupe and a 1940 Sedan.
Black Hills Pioneer
Locals awarded $35,000 for apprenticeships
STURGIS — Bear Butte Gardens is among four recipients of $35,000 from the Department of Labor and Regulation to assist in developing high school registered apprenticeships. The other recipients include Belle Fourche School District, Harrisburg School District, and Dakota State University.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ida Moshier
A sweet soul, Ida Moshier of Spearfish left this earth on December 26, 2022. Ida Sheldon was born on July 26, 1947 to Claude and Alice Sheldon in Huron, SD. She grew up on the family farm north of Carpenter, SD. She attended country school through the 6th grade and graduated from Doland High School. One of her highlights of high school was when Ida participated with the Doland Marching Band at the inauguration parade for Hubert Humphrey. Following high school Ida attended South Dakota State University, where in her sophomore year she met her future husband, Clarence Moshier, they were married four years later. Ida obtained a BS degree from both SDSU and NDSU.
Black Hills Pioneer
Roberta A. Ellis, 94
Roberta A. Ellis, 94 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully in her home on December 27, 2022. Roberta was born on February 4, 1928 in Duncombe, IA to Irvin and Agnes Reckard. She was the eldest of four children growing up in Northwest Iowa. After graduating from high school she moved west to Wyoming where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. She met and married John A “Jack” Ellis, on December 27, 1952. They were prominent sheep ranchers in the Casper area. She was an active member of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association & Cow Belle’s. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, square-dancing, sewing and playing bridge. They were parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she volunteered at the Parish store as well as the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
Black Hills Pioneer
Donna Hiles
Donna Hiles, age 93 of Spearfish, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11am Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held at 5:30pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm, on Tuesday evening at the church. Inurnment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Black Hills Pioneer
Duane Henry Boy
Duane Henry Boy took his last “Honor Flight” into the arms of his Heavenly Father the morning of December 26, 2022. Duane served honorably in the U.S. Army, seeing combat in the rice paddies and jungles of Vietnam, where he was exposed to Agent Orange and suffered many aftereffects from that chemical, starting in 2018.
